Oribe Peralta recalled his last stage as a Chivas player

After at the beginning of the year Oribe Peralta put final point to his career as a footballer professional, the former player regretted that they won’t let him play as he would have wanted during his second stage as an element of the Sacred Flock.

“It was one thorn that was nailed. She knew it wasn’t going to be the same because of the pace of the competition, it wasn’t the same age; but after I was always at 100 percent, with all the willingness to play and they didn’t let me play. I was always available and there was never an opportunity”, revealed the Brush in an interview with TUDN.

It should be remembered that during his last stage as an element of ChivasOribe could only score one goal in 28 games. After concluding his contract with the Guadalajara institution, the Olympic medalist decided to end his career as a professional.

Why did Oribe sign with Chivas?

Other topics that Peralta touched on in said interview was the why you decided wear the colors of Guadalajara set After passing through the ranks of the America. “Before going to Morelia I had a pass through Chivas, I had just turned 18, I arrived in January, Ruggeri was thereI was training with a third and what remained of the tournament, as I was not registered with the Federation they could register me at any time and that is why they send me to the first team where was Oswaldo, Adame, ‘Gusano’ Napoles, Omar Bravo, Ramoncito…

“I got there and I thought he was serious, but they run to Ruggeri and the team was going to sell itthe change to Vergara, then the one who owned the team He tells those from Cesifut to take me because it could be that I stay and they don’t pay what it was going to cost, they release me, I return to Torreón and I went to Morelia. So It was something that I had already tried and that had that ‘thorn’ naila”, he shared.