Oribe Peralta reveals why he signed with Chivas and warns that “they didn’t let me play” in Guadalajara after leaving America

The former Chivas de Guadalajara striker, Oribe Peralta, lamented during a totally live television interview that he had not been able to show his best level with the red and white shirt in the two years he was in the fold and revealed the real reason why he decided to leave the América club to accept the offer and sign with the Sacred Flock.

Peralta, who last January announced his retirement as a professional at the age of 38spoke exclusively with the Tiro Libre program broadcast by the TUDN network and in which he took the opportunity to remember his opaque internship at the Guadalajara institution, with which he claimed to be committed to “100 percent“During the two and a half years he was in the fold, but complained publicly, because “they didn’t let me play“.

The World Cup with Mexico, assured during the talk with TUDN, that “I knew it wasn’t going to be the same because of the rhythm of the competition, it wasn’t the same age, but afterwards I was always 100 percent ready to play and they didn’t let me play. That’s the reality, I was always available and there was never an opportunity“.

Why did Oribe Peralta sign with Chivas?

Oribe Peralta revealed in the exclusive interview why he decided to accept the offer and sign with Club Deportivo Guadalajara after being a figure for América and recalled that “before going to Morelia I had a pass through Chivas, I had just turned 18. I arrived in January, there was (Oscar) Ruggeri, I was training with a third and for the remainder of the tournament, since I was not registered with the Federation (FMF) they could register me at any time and that is why they send me with the first teamwhere Oswaldo (Sánchez), (Gilberto) Adame, Gusano (Gustavo) Napoles, Omar Bravo, Ramoncito (Morales) were“.

The “Handsome” He extended his explanation and added that “I got there and I thought that he was serious, but Ruggeri was fired and the team was going to be sold (in 2006), the change to (Jorge) Vergara. So, the one who owned the team told the Cesifut people to take me, because it could be that I stayed and they didn’t get paid what it was going to cost, they released me, I went back to Torreón and I went to Morelia. So it was something that he had already tried and that had that little thorn stuck“.

