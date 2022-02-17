Oribe Peralta scratches ‘beautiful’ Héctor Herrera with an epic response

Midtime Editorial

It was unintentionally, but what a scratch it has given him Oribe Peralta to Hector Herrera in one of his lives of social networks, where the Brush Peralta usually answers all kinds of questions to users, I know how to talk about soccer or other topics.

In one of these live programs, a user wanted to troll the former player of Chivas and America and asked him if the person who did the live was Héctor Herrera, because of the resemblance they may have.

“Nope, I am naturally beautiful“, answered Oribe Peralta to get rid of the comparison, but with that answer he only unleashed dozens of reactions in his account.

Here it is important to remember that both players have a reputation for being good footballers, but their faces are not very pretty by today’s male beauty standards. However, blacksmith He decided to modify his physiognomy a little a few years ago and had a couple of plastic surgeries.

That is why the answer of Oribe Peralta it is so epic and so “beautiful”. In January this 2022, Oribe Peralta officially announced his retirement from football as a professional, while Herrera meets the Atletico Madrid in Spain where he has not been able to win more minutes on the pitch.