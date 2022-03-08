Oribe Peralta sends a harsh statement that shakes Chivas, Santos Laguna and all of Mexico

Entire Mexico was paralyzed with Oribe Peralta’s last statement



March 07, 2022 11:45 p.m.

Mexican soccer has experienced one of its worst episodes in recent years. Last Saturday night, in the match corresponding to day 9 between Atlas and Querétaro, rival fans clashed in a bloody fight that left more than twenty injured and several dead.

As a result of that unfortunate episode, several were the voices that spoke about it to condemn what happened. FIFA, Concacaf, Mexican players abroad and Mexican soccer authorities were some.

Now, Oribe Peralta, a former Chivas player, recalled the criticism he received for changing shirts in the National Classic.

Marc Crosas, a former soccer player for Cruz Azul and other Liga MX teams, posted a message on his Twitter account accompanied by a photo in which the former Mexican national appears smiling with players from América.

“Those who a few months ago demonized this image, today should take it as an example of what we do want in our football and our society. We must all reflect on our degree of responsibility and what we do to add towards a better coexistence and a better country”wrote the Spanish.

“At the time, some told me that I should take care of the message that I gave people”answered El Brush on his Twitter account in Catalan.

So far, official figures dictate that there is not a single deceased, after what happened in La Corregidora, while 19 of the 26 injured people have already been discharged. In addition, matchday 10 of Liga MX will be played as scheduled, according to Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX.