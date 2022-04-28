Oribe Peralta throws a dart at Chivas and explains why he left America

A few months after announcing his retirement as a professional after finishing his contract with the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajarateam to which he arrived in a transfer from Club America, Oribe Peralta He spoke for the first time about his departure from the Flock and revealed the reasons for that controversial signing from the azulcremas ranks.

In an interview with TUDN, Peralta left a dart against the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, pointing out that they never gave him the opportunity to establish himself in the starting eleven, despite the fact that he was one hundred percent committed and in excellent physical condition, because they simply did not let him play.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be the same because of the rhythm of the competition, it wasn’t the same age, but afterwards I was always 100 percent and fully willing to play and they didn’t let me play. That is the reality, I was always available and there was never an opportunity,” Peralta said.

Peralta recalled his rise in Mexican soccer and his first stint at Chivas, a club he arrived at when he was just 18 years old, but the crisis period in which Guadalajara found itself ended up removing him from the Guadalajara club, ending up at Monarcas Morelia.

“Before going to Morelia I had a time with Chivas, I had just turned 18, I arrived in January, there was Ruggeri, I was training with a third and the remainder of the tournament, since I was not registered with the Federation they could register me at any time and for that They send me to the first team where Oswaldo, Adame, ‘Gusano’ Napoles, Omar Bravo, Ramoncito were…

Having been left with the ‘thorn stuck’ in his first step through Chivas ended up being one of the reasons why Peralta decided to go from América to Chivas, because he wanted to prove to himself that he could stand out in the rojiblanco club.

“I got there and I thought that I was serious, but they ran Ruggeri and the team was going to sell it, the change to Vergara, then the one who owned the team tells those from Cesifut to take me because it could be that I stay and they don’t pay them what it was going to cost, they release me, I return to Torreón and I went to Morelia. So it was something that he had already tried and that had that ‘thorn’ stuck, ”he sentenced.

