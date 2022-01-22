orient yourself among single-family homes, condominiums and super condominiums

The 110% Superbonus returns in 2022 and the construction world certainly celebrates the confirmation of this rich bonus. But there is too much confusion.

But with the new clarifications of the Revenue Agency, substantial news arrives and a lot of confusion reigns supreme over this bonus. It is a great opportunity for construction and for property owners too, but it is important not to get confused. The first confusion not to be made is that between single-family real estate units and other types. To speak of a single-family house, three supplies are needed that are independently owned. So if there are not three supplies that the real estate unit receives autonomously, we cannot speak of a single-family real estate unit. Shared electricity, water and gas supplies prevent this type of qualification. As we know, there are severe limitations for single-family homes because the superbonus expires on 31 December 2022, but at least 30% of the works must be completed by 30 June.

Important not to get confused

Another important distinction is that between condominiums and super condominiums. The condominium is the one in which there are more real estate units. In this case the deadlines are much more convenient because we have that the Superbonus remains at 110% until 2023. Then it drops to 70% in 2024 and then falls again to 65% in 2025. On the contrary, for super-condominiums, somewhat particular regulations apply. The super-condominium is a condominium made up of several buildings. Basically there are the same regulations as condominiums, but with some very important clarifications. First of all, the energy class double jump assessments must be made for each individual building and not for the entire supercondomination. On the question of the assemblies, the Agency does not express itself as it is a civil matter. Therefore the Revenue Agency specifies that the buildings must be considered autonomously.

Read also: Car incentives 2022: work on the brand new Ecobonus. Green plan

Same thing goes for communications.

Read also: Facade bonus 2022: shoot at 60%, but with the news on the balconies it is worthwhile

They will have to be done for each single building involved in the interventions and only for these.