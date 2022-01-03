Orietta Berti: Fazio is a son to me, and then I think I am Achille Lauro’s aunt

Orietta Berti: «The teacher said I was out of tune. I feel like Achille Lauro’s aunt “

Corriere della Sera, page 25, by Renato Franco.

After the speech by Mattarella she arrived to mark the most institutional moment of the evening: the year-end countdown on Rai 1. Orietta Berti celebrated in front of 10 million spectators a year that for her was amazing and fuchsia like her dress. “Amadeus he knows, he invited me to the Sanremo Festival and from there it all started. There I met Fedez that he proposed to me One thousand. There I had the virtual meeting on Twitch with Manuelito (Hell Raton) and the idea of ​​a soap opera for social media was born, and then he wanted to produce my new song, full moon that in the radio is already going strong ».

How do you experience such popular success at a mature age?

“It’s success that comes at a certain age … but I don’t have the time to fully enjoy it, I work every day, I recorded commercials, I do many TV broadcasts: I go to Fazio’s every Sunday, for Antonella Clerici I am the coach a The Voice Senior, and then I went abroad, where I shot some fantastic episodes with Sandra Milo and Mara Maionchi, the program is entitled Those good girls and it will be on Sky in spring ».

He works more today than when he was young …

“Like television contracts, yes, because once there were fewer channels and networks to go to; obviously not as concerts, these two years of pandemic have stopped everything ».

Orietta (Galim) Berti, Emilian from Cavriago, 78 years old and not hearing them, 16 million copies sold, loved by the public, snubbed by critics. The solfeggio teacher said she was out of tune (“I was like my dad, so shy that my voice didn’t come out”), she made her debut singing the translated songs of the Belgian singer-songwriter Sister Sorriso (“I was afraid they would label me as a nun”), suicide di Tenco marked his career (“there was a period in which everyone in the world dodged me”).

As long as the boat goes it’s the song that identifies her, yet she didn’t like it …

“Let’s not say how many copies he sold that are always subject to extra taxes … I wanted a love song and I didn’t like that text. I did it reluctantly, thank goodness my mother convinced me ».

The text would say Franca Leosini was mischievous: «I would like to open my gate quickly / But I never open that gate …».

«There was talk of betrayals, how many opportunities you have when you are young … but you have to have the intelligence to choose: either the husband or the lover. I have always chosen the husband ».

Now are different times …

“Now people are bored and always want to change. But by dint of change we never end ».

Caterina Caselli called it “glacial”. Do you recognize yourself in this stretch?

«I’m a good actress … In reality, who doesn’t get excited at the Sanremo Festival? In the past it was the most important event, the competition was tight, while today you can be successful even if you don’t win, there are radios to promote the songs, the pressure is less. At the time I masked, I flaunted serenity, but inside me there was a hurricane, a storm, I just didn’t show it … but if a person inside doesn’t really get excited, how can the audience get excited? “.

There was a time when his musical popularity was tarnished. But TV has always looked for it. First Fazio, then Costanzo, then again Fazio.

“I’ve done it three times Those who football, five times Happy Sunday, now still The table with Fazio. When we finished the first year of Happy Sunday I went to Costanzo to thank him and he said to me: Orietta, in this environment you don’t have to thank anyone, because if you didn’t make me an audience, if you didn’t suit me, I would have left you at home and instead I confirmed you also for next year”.

What relationship do you have with Fazio?

“We’ve known each other for many years now, it’s like a third child. I remember his first phone call: would you like to come and be a columnist here with me at Those who football? But I’ve never watched a football match in its entirety, I told him. That’s exactly what I’m looking for, he replied. Life often offers great opportunities: you go to work with a person who is not your age, you think you have few things in common, yet you find that you get along well and you think the same way “.

Do you hear more often with Fedez or with Achille Lauro?

«This summer I saw myself more often with Fedez because he came to the promotions of One thousand, while Achilles always gave the hole. Instead now I see Lauro more often, because I always find him in every TV show I go to ».

What strikes you about Fedez?

“He’s always on track, for him the work is very important, he’s always very serious, in this sense he is really a true Milanese”.

Is Achilles more Roman?

“To some he may seem haughty due to his certain detachment, but he is kind and well-mannered. He always seems dazed, but he is an artist, and above all he is very intelligent. I have a great time with him, I seem to have known him since he was little. When we talk, I have the impression of having always been part of his family, of being a distant aunt of his ».

