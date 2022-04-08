Origin is now ready to be played for free

After several months of waiting, fans of the non-fungible token (NFT)-based video game Axie Infinity can now access an early or trial version of Origin through the Mavis Hub.

“This is a huge step for the Axie Infinity ecosystem and it took the support of everyone in the community to make it happen,” said Sky Mavis, creator of the game.

The goal of launching early is to identify bugs that may arise as players interact with the game and thereby collect feedback from the community so we can tweak and make improvements ahead of the global launch, he explained on his official blog.

This means that the current version will have significant changes compared to the one that will come out definitively later. The company has not set a date for its activation.

Sky Mavis clarifies that in this initial version of Origin the so-called amulets and runes they will not be minted as NFT, although they will be in the future Additionally, some runes, amulets, and other items will be craftable without Smooth Love Potion (SLP), the in-game reward token Axie Infinity SLP, but will require SLP to craft in the future when the full release is made of the video game, says the text.

The new version of Axie Infinity will be a test to evaluate errors and failures of the video game. Source: cdn.substack.com.

In the trial version, as they have also called it, it will be free to play, so it will not be rewarded with SLP or AXS on Origin. However, v2 Battles currently being played, cwill continue to run until everything is ready to move the rewards to Origin.

Advertising

How to get into Origin of Axie Infinity

Sky Mavis explained that to start playing on Origin, they migrated all existing Marketplace accounts. The players must sign in to Mavis Hub and then install Origin. You can log in with your usual email and password.

New players can sign up at the Origin login screen to create a new Sky Mavis account and start playing.

It should be remembered that the new version of Axie Infinity can only be accessed through MavisHub, a desktop version. They will then gradually expand in the following months to other modalities, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Advertising

Then the version will come to the Android operating system, through a mobile APK, that is, it will be possible to download mobile devices separately and not through Google Play, which allows a massive download. The reason for doing so is ensure servers have enough capacity to support millions of players.

When the mobile and desktop version are established is when the rewards in SLP will be incorporated.

In this new stage, the company advises “not to make market decisions around the current power dynamics, since the balance will be made very quickly during early access. Also, remember that all runes and amulets from the Early Access period will be reset.”

The launch was made despite the exploit that caused the loss of 173,000 ethers (ETH) and more than 25 million USDC. The theft happened due to a security breach of the Ethereum sidechain on which Axie Infinity operates.