Origin of Covid, Liguori dismantles the US study on Wuhan patient zero: here’s why

The anthology onorigin of Covid since yesterday he has added a new chapter to his vast collection of hypotheses under study and theories that have been considered credible. Which is in addition to the investigations of the 007 Americans and the WHO findings. Based on what emerges from a study by Michael Worobey, virologist ofUniversity of Arizona, would have been a trader in the animal market of Huanan, a Wuhan, the first person in the world to have contracted Covid-19 symptomatically. Patient zero began to feel ill on December 11, 2019.

Origin of Covid: Paolo Liguori dismantles the American studio

And so, in an article written for Science, and reported by the American media, Worobey states that a group of early symptomatic cases at the Huanan market – in particular linked to the area where the raccoons were caged – provides “strong evidence of an animal origin of the pandemic”. Everything to be redone then? For Paolo Liguori, director TgCom24, not even talking about it. And in a reasoned chat with theAdnkronos, the journalist explains the reason for his beliefs about the origin of the coronavirus and the epidemic it triggered …

And he insists: “The virus originated from a laboratory accident”

And Liguori re-affirms it loud and clear: “The virus arose from a laboratory accident. Point. And there are unreliable sources of American scientists who, along with Fauci and Dashak, participated in related research in the United States. In particular in North Carolina. Now they want to go out together ». Paolo Liguori comments on this, speaking with theAdnkronos, the news that she would be a trader in the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, the first person in the world to have contracted Covid-19 symptomatically. Openly disagreeing with what was inferred from the study of Michael Worobey, as already said virologist of theUniversity of Arizona.

The theory of the first case on the vendor of the Wuhan market

According to chronological reconstructions and analysis of the findings of the American study signed by Worobey, at the time, what was previously referred to as the “case of patient zero” – a 41-year-old accountant who lived 30 km from the Huanan market and had no connection with it – actually he would fall ill much later than December 8th. “When the person concerned by the research was interviewed – explained Worobey – he reported that his symptoms of Covid-19 began with a fever on December 16. The disease on December 8 was a baby tooth problem he had into adulthood“. So in the study, connections and feedback made, we return to the Wuhan market trader as patient zero.

Liguori: “The US study is not reliable.” the origin of the virus is “artificial”

But for the director of the TgCom24 the accounts do not add up anyway. For Liguori, the study published in Science, which moves forward, from 8 to 16 December 2019, the identification of “patient zero”. But which, above all, reopens the debate about the “animal” origin of the virus. Rather than its creation in the laboratory, it would not be reliable. In fact, Liguori remains on its own positions on the “artificial” origin of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. And raises: «The nuclear moratorium was supported. Why isn’t there a moratorium or a public agreement on virus experiments?“. To the insiders, the arduous sentence …