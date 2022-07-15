Original Buff SA closes the 2021-22 financial year with a turnover of 49.6 million euros

Original Buff, SA, a benchmark brand in neck and head accessories for outdoor activities, has closed the 2021-2022 financial year with a total turnover of 49.6 million euros.

BUFF® has 420 employees, 6 subsidiaries around the world and exports to more than 70 countries

The company, which already has 420 employees around the world, currently exports to more than 70 countries and has subsidiaries in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France and Italy. While its headquarters are located in Igualada (Barcelona), where 90% of the manufacturing and marketing of the more than 1,300 models of tubulars, caps, hats and headbands in the BUFF® portfolio are centralized. The remaining 10% is currently outsourced, but it is expected that by 2025 100% of its portfolio will also be manufactured in Igualada.

This will be possible thanks to the investment of 1.4 million euros that have been allocated for the expansion of its factory with the construction of a new building with 3 floors and 1,500m2; to which must be added another 200,000 euros more in machinery. This new building, in addition to allowing production to be increased locally, will expand the BUFF® factory team with 140 new additions in the staff of the clothing area in the next 2 years.

The 2020-2021 financial year ended with a growth of up to 60% compared to 2019

According to David Camps, CEO of Original Buff, SA: “The 2020-2021 financial year was exceptional because there was a boom in the outdoor sector due to the COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, we incorporated masks into our portfolio that were scarce in the country at that time. The company knew how to adapt to the pandemic to continue generating income and allowed us to grow up to 60% compared to the turnover of 2019. However, and as expected, BUFF® has lowered its turnover this fiscal year 2021-2022 to pre-pandemic levels due to the correction of stocks throughout the distribution chain and as a consequence of the restrictions in the main markets.”

Following its strategic plan, the company expects to grow in the following financial year 2022-2023, consolidating itself in existing markets and incorporating direct markets in France and

Italy.

The brand offers neck and head accessories for the practice of any outdoor sports activity or to complement any look on days in the city. Among all its wide variety of models, the CoolNet UV® tubular and headband stand out, as well as its most iconic product, the Original Multifunctional Neckwear tubular, all of them made with recycled materials. As for head accessories, its 5 Panel Go Cap and Speed ​​Cap models and the Go Visor visor stand out. On the other hand, BUFF® has specific products to improve safety in the workplace through its Safety line.

Beyond the sales and billing objectives, Original Buff, SA, has at the center of its business strategy the sustainability, responsible production and commitment with the environment and society. For this reason, within the framework of its DO MORE NOW program, the company is developing a set of actions aimed at environmental conservation, energy saving and caring for the community.

About BUFF®:

The origins of BUFF® are found in Igualada, Barcelona, ​​and in the passion for motorcycling of the company’s founder, Joan Rojas. 30 years ago, his urban lifestyle and love of sports led him to create the first seamless multifunctional neckwear, the BUFF® Original Multifunctional Neckwear. Today, the range of products is much broader, offering a wide variety of accessories for high-intensity athletes, for lovers of running and/or trekking, for those who practice various outdoor activities and, also, for a style of urban life. With products currently available in over 90 countries, BUFF®’s mission is to provide high quality accessories with innovative design. Tubulars, hats, headbands, caps, etc., are designed at the Catalonia headquarters and 90% of these products are manufactured in the region. Environmental protection and sustainability in production and materials are part of BUFF®’s DNA, with the use of recycled polyester and certified merino wool being some of the integral components of each collection. BUFF® is for everyone who enjoys the outdoors and every moment with a passion. BUFF® – Live more now.