Original cast of High School Musical will be in the Disney + series – FayerWayer

The original members of High School Musical will join the fourth season of the series High School Musical The Musical: The Series, broadcast on Disney +.

Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh started filming for the next season and all the fans are happy.

High School Musical: The Reunion

The fourth season will tell the story that Disney decided to make High School Musical 4: The Reunion in high school with the same actors, that is, Bleu, Coleman, Grabeel, Johnson, Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves and the students of the school will be extras while the recordings of La Reunion take place.

The series, created and produced by Tim Federle, will also feature original songs from the “High School Musical” franchise. Although we will have the six original actors of the film, Zac and Vanessa are not confirmed yet.

Zack and Vanessa?

Tim Federle told TVLine that Zack Efron Y Vanessa Hudgens are not confirmed to return, however, the production keeps trying: “We’d love to get Zac and Vanessa and all of them back, so we’re actively working on that right now.”

The most curious thing is that after these statements by the director, Zac uploaded this photo to his Instagram profile:

Actors confirmed for HSM: The series

Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel

HSM

Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman The actors are confirmed and excited to participate in the fourth season of High School Musical 4: The Reunion. (Disney)

Disney also shared this photo on its official Twitter account:

Fans are very excited, but they also want to see Ashley Tisdale, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens together with Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed Y kaycee strohwho played Chad, Taylor, RyanCoach Boltonthe Mrs Darbus Y Martharespectively.

