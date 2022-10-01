original members join fourth season

The original cast of ‘high school music‘ will meet again after 6 years. But this time in the series that honors the franchise, ‘High school musical: The Musical: The Series’. Photographs of the original cast recording what would be the fourth season have already come to light, while the students will be extras in the recordings.

-> LISTEN TO YOUR MUSIC IN ENGLISH, 24 HOURS, HERE

An image was spread on social networks where we can see who returns to ‘high school music‘. In this meeting, remembered characters will appear such as: Chad (Corbin Blue), Ryan (Lucas Grabeel), Taylor (Monique Coleman), Coach Bolton (Bart Jhonson) and the drama teacher, Mrs. Darbus (Alyson Reed).

VANESSA HUDGENS REFLECTS ON HER RELATIONSHIPS WITH ZAC EFRON AND AUSTIN BUTLER

What happened to Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens?

The fans of ‘High School Musical‘ They have realized that the leading couple of the films has not been at the meeting. As of yet, they are not confirmed for season four, but series creator Tim Federle revealed that the team will try to get them.

THESE ARE THE MOST NOTABLE BREAKS IN DISNEY RELATIONSHIPS

“We would love to get Zack Y vanessa and all of them, so we’re actively working on that right now,” Tim told TVLine. Fans do not lose hope of seeing them again. Recall that earlier this year the actors could be seen visiting the iconic school of ‘High school musical’, East High.

There is no premiere date for the fourth season yet. We can only wait and be attentive to social networks. Of course, it is estimated that it would arrive in mid-2024.

IS ZAC EFRON READY TO BECOME A FATHER?

Zac Efron played his first role as a father in the movie ‘Firestarter’. “I think it was a good dose to put me off for as long as it takes. I have a bit of things to do, probably. I do not know. Not yet,” he said in an interview.

Listen to Radio Planeta, your music in English and get the latest news about your favorite artists and their music!