Originally Bella from Beauty and the Beast was identical to Angelina Jolie

In the 1991 animated film Beauty and the Beast, Bella looked a lot like Angelina Jolie. Then Disney changed her appearance. Because?

Since there are terms like body shaming And catcallingwhere the first means criticizing a person’s outward appearance and the second shouting appreciation to a woman, you have to pay close attention to what you say, what you do and the messages that rely on movies, books and songs.

In reality, these attentions were already there a few decades ago, for example when the Disney animated film was in the works The beauty and the Beast. It was 1991 and someone suggested that the look of Pretty it was not good.

As beautiful as Angelina Jolie?

To lend the voice to Pretty Disney had called Paige O’Hara, which was his first dubbing for an animated film at the time. Well, in the very recent book by Emily Zemler “Disney Princess: Beyond the Tiara. The Story. The Influence. The Legacy”there is a statement of the O’Hara which concerns the initial appearance of Pretty:

She looked like Angelina Jolie, and therefore she was very beautiful. It seemed impossible for anyone to identify with her. You looked at it and put it on a pedestal. Then the animators changed her appearance. She was a little too perfect.

We don’t know if it was Paige O’Hara to suggest to the animators to make the character of less of a blowout Pretty or if Disney thought about it instead. In 1991, however, Angelina Jolie it hadn’t exploded yet, so we can’t say for sure that it inspired Prettyand in any case the new one Pretty he had intelligence on his side, a love for books, the right eccentricity and a big heart, which was no small feat.

Beauty and the Beast: a resounding success

Probably, if The beauty and the Beast was successful, it was also for the “normality”, the empathy and the not being a princess on the pea of ​​the female protagonist. Directed by Gary Trousdale And Kirk Wise, the film conquered young and old alike, totaling $ 440 million. Inspired by the homonymous fairy tale written in 1756 by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, was a key title for Disney’s relaunch, establishing itself as an animation classic. In 2017 the house of baby mouse has also pitted a live action version, entrusting the role of Pretty to Emma Watsonwhich is delicious but certainly not as splendid as it is Jolie. And indeed The beauty and the Beast earned 1 billion and 200 million dollars. However, the animated version is still the best, and this is demonstrated by the fact that it became the first animated film to be nominated for an Oscar for best film. With four Academy Award nominations, it won in the Best Score category.

Disney’s Hollywood princesses

In conclusion, it comes to our attention that not all animators have preferred to create characters far from movie stars. We know for example that for Aladdin the model was Tom Cruise. And that the hair of snow-white were inspired by the hairstyles of Jean Harlow, Claudette Colbert And Marlene Dietrich. What if Cinderella can’t not remember Grace Kellysome argue that the model of Aurora (de The Sleeping Beauty) has been Audrey Hepburn. To this ranks we must add Ariel de The little Mermaidwhich it seemed Christie Brinkley. Finally, in two cases the appearance of the heroine or princess was almost identical to that of those who lent her the voice. Self Mulan (from Mulan) was very similar to Ming-Na Wen, Tiana de The Princess and the Frog was the copy of Anika Noni Rose.