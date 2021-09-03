origins, powers, ties with Iron Man and the Mandarin. Everything you need to know about the Marvel movie

Arrives in theaters Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, second film by Phase 4 of the MCU and the first title in the franchise starring a superhero of Asian origins. To interpret it is Simu Liu, an actor who in addition to being already an expert in martial arts, comes from a career as a stuntman: the perfect face to bring to the big screen the skilled fighter known in comics as the Kung-Fu Master. To direct the adventure is Destin Daniel Cretton on a screenplay signed by the same together with David Callaham, a couple who collaborated not only to give life to the hero of comics, but also to finally show the public one of the most anticipated characters since Iron Man 3, the Tangerine.

As revealed by the same Kevin Feige, who has admitted working on the introduction of Shang-Chi for over twenty years, this new film will bring key characters to the cinema for the future of MCU and it will also have important consequences on the entire universe of Marvel Studios. Which is why, before you go to the cinema, we take you to discover some more details about this new, very powerful hero.

Shang-Chi: who is the Marvel hero

Called, as already mentioned, Master of Kung-Fu, Shang-Chi is a Marvel Comics comic book hero created by Steve Englehart, who signed the texts, and from Jim Starlin, author of the illustrations. The first appearance of the character dates back to December 1973, the year in which he made his debut on Special Marvel Edition n. 15 becoming, after a very short time, the absolute protagonist. Thanks to the success of martial arts films in that same period, the hero became highly regarded among readers, leading Marvel to rename the comic series. The Hands of Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu. From that moment his popularity increased and the character continued to appear in various publications, such as Deadly Hands of Kung Fu – where the features of his face were inspired by those of Bruce Lee -, the one-shot story Master of Kung Fu: Bleeding Black, a story arc published on Journey into Mystery n. 514-516 and other. Thus was born one of the most famous Asian heroes of Marvel comics, ready to make his appearance, 48 years later, also in the Cinematic Universe derived from comics.

Shang-Chi: what are its powers

Being an expert in Kung-Fu, Shang-Chi is obviously a master of hand-to-hand combat. Thanks to his knowledge of Chinese martial arts and his ability to master the ki – term used to define the inner energy of the human body -, in the fights with bare hands he proved to be one of the deadliest fighters in the Marvel comics. In addition to physical strength and extreme concentration, Shang-Chi is also gifted with practically superhuman reflexes, so much so that he is able to dodge bullets and deflect them with his bracelets. In comics, in addition to learning the power of the intangibility of Kitty Pryde, also has a particular technique that allows him to turn his enemies into stone and to paralyze or kill them by hitting them at specific pressure points. Although he is a master of hand-to-hand combat, Shang-Chi often also uses weapons typically adopted in Chinese culture, such as nunchaku, shuriken, sai and katanas.

The Mandarin: who is the character in the MCU

Who saw Iron Man 3 with Robert Downey Jr. will remember that the mysterious character known by the name of Tangerine had appeared in the course of the story only in a fictitious version, that is the one interpreted by Trevor Slattery from Ben Kingsley, basically an actor and impostor who played the role of the Mandarin on behalf of Aldrich Killian, without even knowing their true identity.

So, eight years later, will we finally find ourselves face to face with the powerful comic book villain?

In the new movie, a character named Wenwu and performed by Tony Leung, which is presented as Il Mandarino. We know about him that in the MCU he will be the father of Shang-Chi as well as the leader of the terrorist organization of the Ten Rings, the same one who trained the protagonist at an early age. In comics, the issue is a bit more complex.

First of all, in the paper counterpart a character named Wenwu does not exist. Shang-Chi’s father was originally called It was Manchu, name obviously inspired by the homonymous villain created by the British writer Sax Rohmer. Considered a problematic and offensive character due to racist stereotypes towards Asians, he was replaced by Wenwu, a face created specifically for the big screen.

The Mandarin: who is in the comics and how is he related to Iron Man

The character, created by Stan Lee And Don Heck, made his debut on the pages of comics long before Shang-Chi, precisely in February 1964 in Tales of Suspense n. 50. He is not only the greatest antagonist of the Kung-Fu Master, but also the number one enemy of Iron Man, against which he substantially fights in most of his comic stories. It must be said that it was the Mandarin who was really responsible for Tony Stark’s kidnapping, having ordered a Wong-Chu to imprison the billionaire who, later, manages to escape by building his very first armor.

Throughout his life the villain clashes with Iron Man and over time manages to get hold of many technologies and weapons that he will use to fight the hero, such as teleportation or a very powerful android of about 10 meters called Last, who fortunately is always defeated by Stark. Among its most powerful weapons are obviously the Ten Rings, developed from the remains of the spaceship of Axonn-Karr, alien explorer belonging to the powerful lineage of the gods Makluan, whose science is the basis of many skills or technologies used by the Mandarin.

Unlike the film, which depicts them as bracelets, those in the comics are real rings that the villain wears on his fingers and which are able to give him unimaginable power. Each ring is associated with a specific power:

Left little finger: creates and manipulates ice

creates and manipulates ice Left ring finger: throws electric shocks

throws electric shocks Middle left: create illusions to deceive enemies

create illusions to deceive enemies Left index: generates flames and solar flares

generates flames and solar flares Left thumb: it increases the wearer’s mental abilities allowing him to subdue the will of his enemies

it increases the wearer’s mental abilities allowing him to subdue the will of his enemies Right thumb: manipulates matter

manipulates matter Right index: increases the strength and physical endurance of the wearer

increases the strength and physical endurance of the wearer Middle right: slows down time allowing the wearer to move at very high speeds

slows down time allowing the wearer to move at very high speeds Right ring finger: renders invisible and can cast a powerful disintegrating beam

renders invisible and can cast a powerful disintegrating beam Right little finger: creates and manipulates objects made of dark energy

Although they were a weapon capable of granting enormous powers to anyone who wore them, over time the deep bond between the Mandarin and the Rings meant that only he was able to use them. In essence, they would be useless in other hands.

Shang-Chi: disputes

It was Manchu and stereotypes

As already said, the origins of the Mandarin of comics are considered very problematic due to the link with the Fu Manchu of Sax Rohmer’s novels, which has become an icon of stereotyped “Asiaticity”. And while Marvel Studios got around that by bringing the character of Wenwu to the screen, not everyone welcomed the reappearance of this character in the MCU as well.

Chinese audiences believe that Shang-Chi’s father figure in the film is closely connected to this an outdated way of showing Asians and severely objected to the film. Kevin Feige had responded to this controversy with the following words: “It is true that Fu Manchu was part of the stories of the first comics, but Fu Manchu is not a Marvel character. We don’t own the character and we don’t want him, he was changed in the comics many, many years ago and we never intended to bring him back into the movie. Fu Manchi is not in Shang-Chi in any way or form ».

As pointed out by Feige and as previously mentioned, Fu Manchu appeared in the 1973 comics but the license for the character created in 1912 by Rohmer was then lost, leaving room for a version returned later under the name of Han and, subsequently, of Zheng Zu in Secret Avengers. Marvel Studios president added: “I think it’s important for people to know and understand this, and when they see the film they will certainly have proof of it. That was an offensive figure and we never had an interest in showing such a thing“.

The Ten Rings logo

Another controversy related to the film, but born at the time of the first Iron Man, it concerned instead the terrorist organization of the Ten Rings. In particular, the logo used depicted two swords inside a circle formed in turn by ten smaller circles, each of which containing symbols in the Mongolian alphabet. At the time, the government of Mongolia sent a letter to Marvel Studios challenging the association of their culture with the terrorist group shown in the film, deemed highly offensive and discriminatory. Consequently, for the new cinecomic with Simu Liu the logo has been changed: now Chinese words appear inside the circles.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, remember, boasts a cast that also includes Awkwafina as Katy, Meng’er Zhang in those of Xialing, Fala Chen like Jiang Li, Florian Munteanu in the guise of Razor Fist, Michelle Yeoh in the role of Jiang Nan and finally Benedict Wong, who will return to interpret his Wong.

Photo: Marvel Studios

