Business

Orio al Serio, inauguration of the new Schengen area of ​​the airport

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Furthermore, on the ground floor, the Schengen arrivals hall has been expanded with two new baggage reclaim carousels as well as a dedicated covered lane for the disembarkation of inter-field buses. On the landside side there are three floors of offices for the State Bodies (Guardia di Finanza, State Police, Enac, Air Health) and the extension of the landside arrivals gallery. All with an investment of around 22 million euros.

Bergamo Airport is the third Italian airport for passenger movement, behind Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa, reaching 13.8 million transits in 2019

. A positive trend that the management company Sacbo has accompanied by a program of progressive adaptation and modernization of the airport infrastructures, through loans guaranteed entirely by own resources, the result of reinvestments of the shares of profits set aside.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Aeolian assault: 361 blades in the Sardinian sea

November 7, 2021

Turkey: Erdogan, lira crisis resulting from market manipulation – Last Hour

2 weeks ago

Bill Gates chose where to build his first nuclear plant. It will use the new Natrium technology

4 weeks ago

alarm in the bank, how you burn money without realizing it – Libero Quotidiano

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button