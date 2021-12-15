Orio al Serio, inauguration of the new Schengen area of ​​the airport

Furthermore, on the ground floor, the Schengen arrivals hall has been expanded with two new baggage reclaim carousels as well as a dedicated covered lane for the disembarkation of inter-field buses. On the landside side there are three floors of offices for the State Bodies (Guardia di Finanza, State Police, Enac, Air Health) and the extension of the landside arrivals gallery. All with an investment of around 22 million euros.



Bergamo Airport is the third Italian airport for passenger movement, behind Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa, reaching 13.8 million transits in 2019



. A positive trend that the management company Sacbo has accompanied by a program of progressive adaptation and modernization of the airport infrastructures, through loans guaranteed entirely by own resources, the result of reinvestments of the shares of profits set aside.