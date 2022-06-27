Orlando Bloom all in muscle: his incredible physical transformation

The Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean, Troy…Orlando Bloom has made a name for himself in the cinematographic world. If he has been more discreet in recent years, his films no longer working, he remains a popular actor and has kept a certain number of fans (6M on Instagram). On the social network, the fiancé of Katy Perry has also posted a video where he does shirtless bodybuilding, this Monday, June 27. One thing is certain: his body has changed a lot!

Orlando Bloom is not known for having an imposing physique. In most of his projects, he displays a small beard and a rather thin body. It seems that those days are over! Would it be for the shooting of a film? Nothing has been confirmed at this time. His physical transformation while muscle, like Chris Pratt, seems in any case to please his subscribers a lot. “Wow wow wow wow”, “It’s getting really hot in here”, “Champion” or “Will Turner on Fire” can we read in particular in the comments.

Orlando Bloom’s terrible accident that almost cost him his life

In the caption of the publication, the interpreter of Legolas wrote a message referring to a terrible incident: “I broke my back when I was 19 and they said I would never walk again”. The proof is that he was able to get up and recover from this ordeal. In the late 1990s, Orlando Bloom attempted to climb a gutter. Unfortunately, he had fallen three stories and landed on a railing. Result: four broken vertebrae. He had then been operated on, but there was no guarantee that he would ever be able to walk again. An event that allows you to remember that you have to live every present moment and give yourself the means to lead the life you want.