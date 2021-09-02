Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are on vacation in Italy: the photos

Now that the green light has been given to travel between nations, the stars seem to have landed en masse in our country. What do I tell you affà? After Robert Downey Jr’s arrival in Umbria, by Ed Westwick (aka the Chuck Bass of Gossip Girl) on the Amalfi Coast, Anthony Hopkins Rome and George Clooney’s return to Lake Como, here in the past few hours Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have also landed in Italy, to be precise in Venice, where they were intercepted during a boat ride between the canals of the lagoon with his daughter Daisy Dove, who turns one in August, and the beloved poodle Nugget.

Being two world-class superstars, the actor of Troy and the singer of Firework they stay in one of the most beautiful (as well as expensive) hotels in the lagoon and their suite enjoys a wonderful view of the Grand Canal, which is one of the most beautiful views in the whole city. During these first days in Venice Orlando and Katy appeared super in love (the two even allowed themselves a romantic aperitif in a gondola without their daughter) and ready to mix with the rest of the tourists who flock to the Venetian capital these days, in order to live their holiday in total relaxation and without the hassle of the paparazzi (who still managed to intercept them on more and more occasions). So, with the arrival in our country, Katy put aside her extravagant and eccentric looks to show off floral patterned dresses, super comfy shorts and white t-shirts to match those of Orlando, who, however, has tried to hide from the eyes of the most curious with a decidedly nondescript blue baseball cap.

Also in these days, among other things, Harry Styles has also landed in Venice, struggling with the realization of some scenes of the film My Policeman, where he stars opposite Emma Corrin and David Dawson. If these are the premises, the “Italian summer” that awaits us seems to be very interesting and, above all, full of VIPs. After all, we are only in mid-June and our cities of art (and not only) have already been stormed by some of the most famous celebs in the world. Who else will land on our shores over the next few weeks? Eyes open!

