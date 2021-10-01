Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got married (in secret)?

Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry they married? The rumor goes wild in the United States after an article in which Page Six shows the faith appeared on the left ring finger of the singer instead of the ruby ​​and diamond ring that the actor had given her on the occasion of the dream proposal dated 2019: aboard a helicopter, on Valentine’s Day.



Two years have passed since then in which the tabloids have never stopped speculating on the marriage between Orlando and Katy. Before, it seemed that the two had to exchange “yes” in the Cinderella’s castle at Disneyland, then in a mysterious place before few close friends, so it was said that the actor and the pop star they had chosen to postpone the wedding because they wanted to “do things big”. In the end the two had made up their minds: they would get married in Japan. The wedding was to be staged in front of 150 guests last summer, but due to the coronavirus epidemic it has slipped again.

Now, however, the two, who last August became the parents of a little girl, Daisy Dove, according to gossip they would finally be husband and wife.

If the news were confirmed, it would be the second marriage for both: Bloom in 2013, after six years of love and three of marriage said goodbye to Miranda Kerr, from which had the eldest son Flynn. Katy got divorced from Russell Brand, in 2012, after just 14 months of marriage. A separation which deeply marked the pop star, which he revealed to have even thought of suicide for love: «I was wondering if it made sense to continue living suffering thus ». But then, in 2017, he met Orlando. The two exchanged their first words in a fast food restaurant before the Golden Globe after party: «He tried to steal a burger from me and since he was a great handsome boy I let him take him. Then to the party we joked about the episode and so our relationship was born ».

