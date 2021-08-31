Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry in love in Venice: the holiday

Now that the United States is loosening the restrictions to be able to come to Italy with a dropper, the VIPs are the first to seize the opportunity. That’s what they did Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom. Who have chosen Venice for their daughter’s first vacation Daisy Dove, born last August. Full-blown tourists in one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

Daisy Dove’s first time in Venice

Look at the photos in the gallery above. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom did not miss anything. All documented by themselves, by the photographers and fans who have documented their every step in the streets and islands of the lagoon. Arrival by ferry after the long ocean crossing. Little Daisy’s curiosity. That opens her eyes wide in disbelief at what surrounds her. His amazement, however, is the same as that of his parents. Venice is always Venice, isn’t it?

SEE HERE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS FROM KATY AND ORLANDO’S LOVE STORY

Vacation of love for Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

For Katy and Orlando this also feels like a mini honeymoon. The couple, who have been together through ups and downs since 2016, have often come to Italy for the holidays. The one of 2016 in Sardinia is very famous. Where the Lord of the Rings actor has forgotten his costume more than once. Or, again, that of 2018 in Rome for the audience with Pope Francis. But this seems particularly significant. Between a spritz during the gondola ride, and a “lucky kiss” (the actor wrote it on Instagram) under one of the many bridges in the city, love is the leitmotif of the visit.

READ HERE WHAT ORLANDO SAYS ABOUT HER SEXUAL LIFE WITH KATY

Loading... Advertisements

A summer around the world

It is a relatively calm time for the couple. who, according to the American press, plans to spend a good part of this summer on vacation around the world. In conclusion, Smile, Katy Perry’s sixth album, was released last year in August, a few days before Daisy’s birth. While Orlando Bloom is waiting for that Needle in a Timestack, the sci-fi movie he shot two years ago, finally finds a release date. After a year of back and forth – linked to the editing and reassembly of the story rather than the pandemic – it seems that it will be in theaters in the fall.

WATCH HERE THE PHOTOS OF KATY AND ORLANDO’S VENETIAN HOLIDAY

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION