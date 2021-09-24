Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry on a motorcycle together in Hawaii, the reason is TikTok [VIDEO] – News

The wind flowing through your hair, an engaged couple on a motorcycle and the sunset. No, it’s not a movie plot but a video released by Katy Perry. His song “Harleys in Hawaii”, released a few years ago, in this period it has returned viral thanks to TikTok users who have decided to launch new challenges with the tune as a soundtrack.

That’s how the singer Katy Perry she rode the wave by posting a video on her profile with her boyfriend Orlando Bloom while they whizzed by, in fact, on one of them Harley Davidson on the streets of the island.

In the shooting we see the pop star embraced her smiling companion and proud to ride the motorcycle. The American actor is in fact a great fan of motorcycles, especially the Italian ones.

After a BMW S1000R custom, a splendid one entered his garage a few months ago Aprilia RS 660 with Orlando Bloom who has decided to present it to his fans by posing on the saddle of his new gem.

Loading... Advertisements

It was thanks to her boyfriend that Katy Perry wrote her hit: “I was recording American Idol with everyone else in Hawaii and my boyfriend wanted to get a Harley. We would have spent a few days there and, you know, being on the back of a motorcycle in Hawaii, with the wind blowing on your face is so beautiful … it was incredible, I especially remember the moment when I turned a corner and thought to write a song about it. And I did“.