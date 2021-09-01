Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, relax in Capri

Just a few weeks ago they were spotted in Venice but, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, they really seem to have fall in love with our country.

In these days, in fact, some photos have appeared on Twitter that see them as protagonists: happy and smiling in the beautiful Capri.

The two were there for a charity event organized by UNICEF at the Certosa di San Giacomo which has gathered several international stars, but they have not subsequently given up on enjoying the beauties of the place.

They have thus conceded a walk through the city streets, especially on the dock of the marina and subsequently they did stop at one of the most renowned establishments in the area, with a breathtaking view of the stacks, where they gladly agreed to take a photo with the staff:

Katy Perry then showed herself available to passers-by, giving photos, smiles and chatting with her fans.

The pop star’s love for our country is tangible and above all … mutual.