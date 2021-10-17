News

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s daughter looks all like her mom

Daisy Dove she has just been born and everyone already knows her. The daughter of Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry she is very pampered and for the first time her father is unbalanced and tells something more about her. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Orlando shouted all his own to the whole world happiness.

Here are his words: “When I first saw her when she was born I thought: oh, she is identical to me. Then, fortunately, I saw she had Katy’s blue, which is perfect, and it almost looked like my mother. Then I got a little confused. I mean, Katy is nursing this mini-me that looks like my mother … I wondered who she would look like later“.

He is a caring dad and the little girl dotes on him. “When Katy was pregnant, I used to sing a Buddhist mantra to Daisy that I learned when I was 16. So now when I walk into the room and she hears my voice, and she calms down. I recite it in her ear when we walk around me and her. She likes. When Katy saw us she asked me how I was doing. I’m the baby girl whisperer. I’m definitely winning a lot of points dad“, he said. The relationship between father and daughter is unique, magical.

The actor then went on to say that Daisy Dove is a very good child, she sleeps all night. Then he talked about his first child, Flynn, had 9 years ago with model Miranda Kerr. “For the first time he has a sister. But he’s an expert on children now. His mother had two other children, two boys. And he is wonderful to everyone“.

