Orlando Bloom, close encounter with a white shark while paddle boarding – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The 44-year-old actor posted a video on social media as he paddles the board off Malibu, seemingly oblivious to the predator below him. But fans can’t forget the memorable surf shot from 2016, when he was completely naked

It takes a massive dose of courage to be able to paddleboard next to a not so small white shark, while remaining almost impassive. The daredevil (or crazy, as many have defined him on Instagram) who found himself in a similar situation was Orlando Bloom who then shared the adventure for the benefit of his 5.3 million followers.

Fear is the moment Paddle Boarding with a white shark, wrote the 44-year-old actor commenting on the video posted on social media and where he can be seen paddling on the water, while the menacing profile of a white shark appears under his board and in some moments even alongside. When fear becomes your friend and @themalibuartist captures the moment, Bloom added in the caption of the clip, citing the Malibu photographer who filmed the close encounter and who in another video on his social page introduces himself as an expert in crossbreeding. in water between humans and sharks.

After the release of the video, which garnered over 157,000 views, fans of the actor split between those who considered him crazy and those who were cool, even though most of the comments referred to another famous surf paddle. – that is, that of 2016 in Sardinia – entered the collective imagination, because that time Bloom was immortalized completely naked kneeling on the table, while his girlfriend Katy Perry (mother of his daughter Daisy, who is now one year old) was sitting in front.