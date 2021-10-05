News

Orlando Bloom helped Katy Perry fix a problem with her dress on stage

5 October 2021




The zippers on the back are one of the hardest things to maneuver on your own but luckily Orlando Bloom he was very ready to help Katy Perry with that of her dress!

At the event Variety‘s Power of Women, the artist wore a lilac creation by Schiaparelli, wonderful on the red carpet but a little uncomfortable to sing. So, after having concluded his speech, he asked for a hand from the promised spouse and father of their little girl Daisy Dove, to open the zip.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry – getty images

Orlando, can you unfasten my corset? It’s a little tight, I can’t sing“said the 36-year-old star, as the 44-year-old actor joined her on stage.

Throw [la zip] all down. I have a sheath below. All down!“she went on to ask, explaining that even though the dress appeared loose from the outside, there was a very tight sheath on the inside.

As a perfect knight, Orlando Bloom managed to free Katy Perry from the grasp and also took the opportunity to give her a bay on the shoulder.

Okay, now I can breathe. My hero“exclaimed the singer, then sang her” What Makes a Woman “.

You can see this moment here on Twitter.

Katy Perry was among the honored of the event Variety‘s Power of Women for the commitment with its Firework Foundation, which supports the little ones through art.

ph: getty images


