Orlando Bloom recalled the frightening incident of 23 years ago to send a message of gratitude

Orlando Bloom he reflected on an incident that took place 23 years ago that put his life at serious risk.

When the actor he was 21 years old, fell from the third floor while trying to reach the roof of a friend’s house e broke his back. Now the star is 44 and recalled that moment to send a message of gratitude and resilience.

On his Instagram account, he posted a photo in which he is seen wearing a torso for his back, as he gets on a bicycle and smiles. The next photo is more recent, always with him on a bicycle.

“This is me in my torso in 1998, about three months later when I fell from the third floor and broke my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis – wrote in the caption – I am grateful every day for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life to the fullest (more safely now)“.

Katy Perry, 36, and Orlando Bloom, 44 – getty images

Katy Perry, the girlfriend and mother of their little one Daisy Dove, commented: “I love you“.

“I’m proud of you“wrote the ex instead Miranda Kerr, with whom he had his son Flynn, 10 years old.

In the past, Orlando Bloom reported that: “The accident shaped everything in my life. As long as you’re not close to losing it all, you don’t realize. Before that, I didn’t have a healthy appreciation of life and death, that we are not invincible“he had told GQ.

“When you feel the kind of physical pain I’ve been through, understand that you are not a god. That there are limits to what you can do. It keeps you real. I mean, I can walk. I can go for a swim in the ocean on a beautiful day and have been very close to not having all of that“.

