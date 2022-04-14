Orlando Bloom recalls meeting Ukrainian refugees

Louise Thewys



This Wednesday, in a new essay published by the magazine “People”, Orlando Bloom returned to his trip to Moldova, with Ukrainian refugees.

Orlando Bloom did not sit idly by. On his own scale, he also wanted to support the Ukrainian people. Recently, the 45-year-old actor traveled to Moldova, among Ukrainian refugees, a country on the southern border of Ukraine. The one who is also a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, detailed this trip in a new essay published by the magazine “People” on Wednesday. An experience that the 45-year-old actor “will never forget”.

While there, Orlando Bloom worked in a Blue Dot, “safe spaces that have been set up by UNICEF and partner organizations for women and children arriving from Ukraine.” These places not only provide parents with information on next steps, but also give them “a chance to rest while their children are taken care of.” They also help unaccompanied and separated children to cross the border.

Parents ready for anything

As a father, the comedian says he is “ready to do anything to protect (his) children”, even if he could barely “understand” or even imagine “the devastating decisions these mothers have been forced to make”. Among the stories he tells is that of a mother who had recently fled Ukraine with her children, including her 2-year-old son who was “visibly shaken” and “still terrified” after the bombing of her home. his neighbour. Retracing their conversation, the fiancé of Katy Perry points out that the mother had “risked everything” for her children and said she was grateful that they “do not see the world only through a window”.

Read also : Orlando Bloom, elegance and commitment

“With the 2.5 million children displaced inside Ukraine, the war has led to one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War II,” Orlando Bloom wrote. , echoing late March figures shared by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

Upon his return, the dad said he still thinks of all those people he met on his trip and all that was left behind by Ukrainians fleeing the war. For Orlando Bloom, it is also important to highlight the compassion and generosity of the Moldovan people. “Through all this turmoil and uncertainty, I am amazed at the kindness of people like Igor. I hope that children going through this crisis will never forget the small gesture of a stranger”.