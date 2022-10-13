Orlando Bloom says he was close to death at just 19 years old

Kim Kardashian “honoured” her grandmother by having sex in front of the fireplace with Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old reality TV superstar was previously married to rapper Kanye West, with whom she had North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm,

four, – was dating ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete, 28, when his grandmother Mary Jo, 88, advised him having an intimate relationship by the fire would make him feel like she was “living really life”.

Kim said, “Pete and I were at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, talking for hours. And I said, ‘My grandma told me we really lives its life when we have sex in front of the fireplace. And so, we had sex in front of the fireplace in your honor.”

Speaking to her grandmother MJ, her mother Kris Jenner, 66, and her younger sister Khloe, 38, Kim noted that it was “scary” to think of her grandmother before she had sex, but MJ reminded the former ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star that she was “young once.”

During Thursday’s (10.13.22) episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim said, “It’s creepy to think about your grandma before having sex.”

MJ replied, “I know, but I’ve been young more than once!”

Meanwhile, Kim revealed to her family in the episode that Jeff Bezos was planning to send Pete – whom she split from earlier this year but had been dating for several months at the time of the show’s filming – to space.

She said: “Speaking of Pete, I have to tell you something. I’m really excited for him to go to space. Jeff Bezos is going to send him to space.”