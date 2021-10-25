Orlando Bloom sexy dad painting his daughter Daisy’s room shirtless (VIDEO)

Orlando Bloom is an attentive and very sexy dad, as his partner Katy Perry demonstrated by filming him painting his daughter Daisy’s room … shirtless.

Orlando Bloom has proven time and again to be a good dad, already with his eldest son Flynn, and now for little Daisy, born from the union with Katy Perry, he decided to roll up his sleeves and paint his room, always showing his side sexy shirtless.

On Instagram, in fact, the star posted a video, shot by her partner Katy Perry, in which she showed all her creativity in painting large daisies in her daughter Daisy’s room, on cheerful yellow walls. What most fans are noticing, though, is how Orlando Bloom is still undeniably sexy shirtless, while his partner calls him “dad of the year”.

We see that Orlando Bloom is truly a caring father, who has thought of making his Daisy’s room, which in English means “daisy”, even more beautiful, just like the ones the star drew on the wall of his room. But a special thank you the fans will always send to Katy Perry, who never fails to immortalize her partner in his sexiest guise.

Pirates of the Caribbean actor and hitgirl Katy Perry, for the uninitiated, began dating in January 2016. After a brief hiatus in February 2017, the two got back together and never broke up.

In 2019, Orlando Bloom also proposed to the singer, with a $ 5 million ring. Katy Perry then announced that she was pregnant with her first child in the music video of her song Never Worn White, in March 2020 and in August Daisy arrived, the fruit of their love.

As anticipated, Orlando Bloom has another son, Flynn, 10, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.