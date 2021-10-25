News

Orlando Bloom sexy shirtless, Katy Perry: “Dad of the year”

ORrlando Bloom decided to share on Instagram a scene that otherwise would have remained only in the memory of his wife’s smartphone. Him decorating their baby’s room Daisy, a yellow bedroom with white flowers. But shirtless. “Dad of the year,” he jokes Katy (Perry). “Oh yes. Stars are just like us, ”he comments.

Orlando Bloom in little Daisy’s yellow room

The two stars, she was 37, he was 44, welcomed Daisy Dove Bloom on August 26, 2020. They started dating in 2016, then there was a hiatus in 2017 and a flashback in 2018 with a trip to the Maldives. They both have a marriage behind them. She was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, he was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013 and with her has a 10-year-old son, Flynn Bloom.

Did the two stars get married in secret?

The official engagement, complete with ring and social announcement, there was in February 2019, on Valentine’s Day. Several times Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom they postponed their marriage due to the pandemic. A wedding ring on Katy’s finger, however, has not escaped the photographers of Page Six, authoritative gossip page of the New York Post, which had immortalized her in Hawaii in March 2021. Could the two then be husband and wife in secret? The news has not yet been confirmed …

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


