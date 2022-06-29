Orlando Bloom, shirtless and bulging muscles, displays an incredible physical transformation

Orlando Bloom raised the temperature on Instagram by sharing three videos of him at the gym. And we’ve rarely seen it like that… So we want more now! The actor, aged 45, appears in full effort, black shorts and shirtless, all muscle and bulging abs, and sweating for a good cause… We see him lifting a barbell while closing his eyes with determination (5 kilos on the right, 5 kilos on the left), using an abdominal wheel then pulling heavy weights on cables. Phew!

Orlando Bloom impresses us

So certainly, he is far from being the first to amaze us with such physical transformation, but there is something to impress us, right? Especially since Katy Perry’s fiancé has come a long way: “I broke my back when I was 19 (he had broken four vertebrae falling from a roof, editor’s note), and they told me that I would never walk again”captioned the ex-star of Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean. Moreover, on the third video, we clearly see his impressive scar.

If his companion has not publicly commented on his post, the “Wow wow wow wow wow” were many! But is there a reason whyOrlando Bloom puts itself, puts us, in this state? Yes. The actor is currently in Australia, on the set of Wizards!by David Michôd , in which he will have as partners pete davidson and Franz Rogowski. We do not know the content of his role but there is a chance that he will appear shirtless (otherwise, we do not understand the purpose of all these hours spent in the room). We will also see him in a few months on the bill of Red Right Hand with Garret Dillahunt and Andie MacDowell.

