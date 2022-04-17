Entertainment

Orlando Bloom spent time with refugees

Photo of James James5 hours ago
Orlando Bloom traveled to Moldova to meet Ukrainian refugees. The country which shares a border with Ukraine has already welcomed more than 300,000 people who fled the country in the face of the Russian invasion. During his visit, the actor, also an ambassador for UNICEF for more than a decade, was able to see the idleness in which many families find themselves and this experience deeply upset him.

“I saw mothers arriving at the border in shock and exhausted after a long and harrowing journey to escape bombs and shellfire. I have seen families who left in such a rush that their possessions were reduced to the clothes they were wearing. I’ve seen kids hold their favorite teddy bears not knowing what to expect,” the star wrote. Pirates of the Caribbean in an article published by People.

Unimaginable

“As a father, I would do anything to protect my children. So I can’t even imagine the shocking decisions these mothers were forced to make,” continued Orlando Bloom, before explaining that hundreds of refugees continued to arrive at the border at Palanca every day.

“Now that I’ve returned home, I can’t stop thinking about the families I met and all they left behind,” the star concluded, not without reverencing the generosity of Moldovans. who show solidarity by helping refugees.

