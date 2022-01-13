Orlando Bloom turns 45, Katy Perry’s surprise

Which star would ever be happy to appear on Instagram with a beard full of crumbs or with mayonnaise on his hands? It sure was Orlando Bloom who received an original public homage to say the least from his partner Katy Perry for its 45th birthday.

«Happy birthday to the kindest, deepest, most sensitive, strongest and sexiest man I know. Thank you for always being a compass, a solid anchor and for bringing joy to every room you enter. You are the light and the love of my life. I thank my lucky stars for having you and our beloved DD, ”he wrote on his profile Instagram the singer of I kissed a girl, on the occasion of the anniversary. The message that any man would like to receive from his woman, were it not that Katy wrote it in support of a photo gallery in which her beloved Orlando does not always appear that sex symbol that all the fans love.

So yes, here it is in the foreground with the crumbs in the beard, and again in a shot from below that cannot be said to do him justice, or with the hands dirty with mayonnaise while he feeds a hamburger to his partner who meanwhile is breastfeeding their baby Daisy Dove (the DD of the caption). Shots of everyday life that mix with holiday memories, red carpet or backstage photos on the set, funny home videos (like the one in which the actor rides around the house between the kitchen and the living room followed by the late poodle Mighty) and tender images that tell of Orlando Bloom’s love for animals, dogs in particular.

A choice that reveals much of one relationship based on complicity, sharing of values ​​and the same way of seeing life: «Orlando and I have a very similar character: we are both full of energya », the singer had told shortly before giving birth to their baby girl, in 2019.

The Will Turner of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean and the Californian singer met at the 2016 Golden Globes, but began their relationship only two years later, in April 2018. Betrothed in 2020, they too like so many couples have had to postpone the wedding due to the pandemic. And if one wedding ring by Katy Perry had made the scream secret marriage by the American tabloid press (Page Six a year ago he wrote that the wedding would be celebrated in Japan) Bloom himself was quick to deny al Guardian: «Unfortunately I don’t think I have secrets. I have nothing to tell people don’t know already“.

Moreover, even on their social profiles, the two stars they are not particularly confidential and generously gift their fans with scenes of private life. When and if this wedding takes place, then, it is highly likely that both will want to tell everyone about their joy. In any case, there is no rush: they already are a family. And very happy too.