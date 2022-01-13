Orlando Bloom turns 45, waiting to marry Katy Perry

C.compie 45 years Orlando Bloom, British actor born on 13 January 1977 in Canterbury, Kent. The antidivo par excellence, famous for having interpreted the elf Legolas in the saga The Lord of the Rings, the swagger Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean and the intrepid Paris in Troy – a role he admitted he hated – retains that childish air that drives women crazy.

A name chosen by the parents in honor of the seventeenth-century composer Orlando Gibbons, Bloom grew up loving the arts, poetry, sculpture and photography. And dreams of being an actor or stuntman (“I loved Lee Majors in The Fall GuyHe said), and in the meantime also faces a severe form of dyslexia, which he tries to overcome thanks to the stage.

A few months after graduating in London at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama, is noticed by Peter Jackson, the director who marks the turning point in his career thanks to the worldwide success of de The Lord of the Rings (2001-2003) and the trilogy de The Hobbit (2014). The rest is history: theater, television series and still a lot of cinema, such as refined, arrive Elizabethtown (2005) of Cameron Crowe.

Orlando Bloom, lover of many sports

Lover of adventure and adrenaline, on social networks the air of a star stops and seems to appreciate one normal life” made up of travels, shots with friends, family meetings and humanitarian commitment. UNICEF Ambassador, is at the forefront of recognizing the rights of all children.

As a great sportsman he is, he loves engines and two wheels. His idol, not surprisingly, is Valentino Rossi, which defines “a legend“. He also plays many sports: once, during a paddle with his board in the waters of Malibu, he also has grazed a white shark (under).

And again: he trains in gym, goes in bike and is allowed long walks mornings, often with the beloved poodle Mighty, who also once disappeared on a hike.

When he’s home with his Katy Perry instead, he dedicates himself to the family: the video posted on Instagram in which he decorates the bedroom of his daughter a made the fans crazy shirtless (below), winning the podium of sexiest dad in the world.

Orlando Bloom, guru of body and spirit

He does not renounce elegance: he is an ambassador of Hugo Boss, often sports casual-sophisticated looks and is a fan collector of sneakers. Just a few months ago he ended up in the trending topics of Twitter after revealing his curious morning routine at the table: a mixture of green proteins that mixes with octane oil (perfect for the brain) e collagen powder.

Vegan at 90%, it is moving towards a food choice cruelty-free. “I only eat steak once a month. Sometimes I look at a cow and I think it’s thebe more beautiful than ever“.

He fears nothing, or almost nothing: «My greatest fear», he revealed, «is not keeping promises made to myself “. A spiritual life for the Hollywood celebrity: of Buddhist faith, from the age of 16 has as the object of worship a gohonzon, a Buddhist scroll that sings every day. In addition, he became a member of the Soka Gakkai International, a secular Japanese Buddhist sect whose teachings have spread throughout the world

Love for Katy Perry

Since 2016 it is in love with Katy Perry, although the relationship at first took a while to settle down. Their first meeting dates back to the 2016 Golden Globes: the two have lived a story since then, then they broke up, then resumed and finally “Found” definitively in April 2018. Since then I have been very much in love.

“Love is what we aspire to most in our life “declared the ex tombeur de femmes, which seems to have definitely capitulated. In fact, he never misses an opportunity to express absolute love for his girlfriend, for their daughter Daisy Dove, born on August 26, 2015, and the firstborn Flynn (2011), born from the marriage with the model Miranda Kerr.

The wedding date is still top secret, but there are already those bets on a reserved and super romantic ceremony, after the marriage proposal which took place on Valentine’s Day 2019, a board a helicopter. While waiting for the orange blossoms – postponed so far due to a pandemic – the couple lives in Montecito, in California, in a villa near the one where the prince lives Harry And Meghan Markle.

Orlando Bloom’s future projects

The actor has finished filming as the lead and executive producer of the second season of Carnival Row, Amazon’s fantasy, alongside Cara Delevingne, and before that he had starred in The Outpost from Rod Lurie, which tells the story of a group of American soldiers in Afghanistan during theOperation Enduring Freedom.

At the theatre, Bloom directed the comedy thriller Killer Joe from Tracy Letts at Trafalgar Studios in London’s West End and received critical acclaim for his Broadway debut as Romeo in Romeo and Juliet from Shakespeare, directed by David Leveaux.

As for the future, the actor has a stake several television projects thanks to its exclusive contract with Amazon Studios. “I spend a lot of time a dream of roles for myself and for others», He recently declared,« for the minorities and the women. I am trying to be a voice for all“. Nice and busy too: that’s why Katy Perry won’t let it get away.

