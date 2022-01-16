Orlando Bloom turns his birthday, and Katy Perry celebrates him like this

A love that is confirmed as solid that between Katy Perry and her Orlando Bloom, to whom she wanted to send her wishes with tenderness and publicly on Instagram with very special photos.

The love of Katy Perry for Orlando Bloom it seems to be made of simple things but full of tenderness. As of funny and everyday photos it’s a dedicates on Instagram, with which the singer wanted to do the wishes in his own way to the actor, father of his daughter, who turned 45.

A dedication that sounds like this, “the happiest 45th birthday to the kindest, deepest, most passionate, sexy and strongest man I know. Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor, and bringing joy of life to every room you entered. You are the love and the light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling DD “, referring to the daughter Daisy Dove.

In doing so he posted some photos showing the actor’s Lord of the Rings much more the carefree and “joie de vivre” side than the sexy one. The demonstration, obviously, of a playful and ironic relationship, in line with the image and the sympathy of the Californian singer.