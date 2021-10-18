Orlando Bloom, unpublished shot on Instagram with Katy Perry and her son Flynn

Orlando Bloom, 44, recently enjoyed a walk in the company of his girlfriend, Katy Perry, and her 10-year-old son Flynn Christopher, the fruit of a previous relationship with actress Miranda Kerr. Sui social the actor shared a sweet photo of them three immortalized as they walk hand in hand, writing “family love” in the caption. Very rare gesture on Bloom’s part.

However, the photo does not appear daughter newborn, Daisy Dove, which Orlando and Katy had last August. “We have been floating in love since our daughter was born,” said the couple on Instagram from the UNICEF profile, after creating a page for donations on behalf of Daisy. Katy Perry also recently shared a video of the delivery room on the occasion of Father’s Day, praising Orlando as “healer of my heart and giver of my greatest gift”.

The actor is also the father of Flynn, who he had with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The Australian supermodel came out last month saying, “I’m so glad Orlando has found someone who makes him happy, because at the end of the day, what matters is that Flynn sees both of his parents happy. Is the most important thing. Flynn has always been my priority, I have to make sure he feels safe and comfortable. ” Miranda, therefore, fortunately approves the new “stepmother” of her son.

Orlando Bloom Katy Perry: motherhood has made the couple even more in love

The judge of American Idol he also revealed his impressions from new mom last month on Twitter: “I found everything I was looking for ever since I became a mother. I am so grateful for this deep love and honored to join the mothers club. ” There couple seems to have only eyes for each other, as evidenced by the recent shots that immortalize them a Venice. A normal Sunday afternoon on a gondola, in the most romantic city in the world. We hope it bodes well for them.