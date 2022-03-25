Orlando Free Fall: 14-year-old boy died after falling into the void in an Orlando park | Univision Orlando WVEN

A 14-year-old boy died after falling from the “Orlando Free Fall”, an Orlando attraction that claims to have “the world’s largest freestanding drop.” The incident occurred this past Thursday at 11 p.m.
The “Orlando Free Fall” is a tower that launches people at more than 75 miles per hour from 430 feet to the ground, it is located on International Drive, a tourist area in Orlando.
At the time of the accident several witnesses called 911. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.
So far it is unknown how and why the child fell. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.
Christian Cazabón, a visitor to Icon Park this Thursday night, told Univision Orlando that he was about 15 minutes before the deadly incident just observing the Orlando Free Fall which he noticed that it had several non-operating seats covered with black garbage bags.
For Cazabón, it seemed strange that this type of attraction works with this type of improvisation. Minutes later, she heard the police and ambulance go by and learned of the tragedy.
For his part, John Stine, Director of Sales and Marketing of The SlingShot Group expressed his condolences on the deadly incident:
“Our hearts go out to this young man’s family,” Stine said.
Likewise, Stine reported that the attraction, which was inaugurated in December 2021, will remain closed until further notice.