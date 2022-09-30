Orlene threatens Mexico; could arrive as a category 1 hurricane

Orlene would enter Mexico as a hurricane this weekend 3:12

(CNN Spanish) — Tropical storm Orlene, which formed in the Mexican Pacific this Thursday, threatens the states of Colima and Jalisco due to its potential to become a category 1 hurricane, Mexican authorities said.

It is expected that this becomes a category 1 hurricane —with winds between 119 and 153 km/h— and that even by Sunday it could reach category 2 winds, said Alejandra Méndez Girón, coordinator of the National Meteorological Service, this Thursday.

Tropical storm Orlene is currently 435 km southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, and 440 km south-southwest of Playa Pérula, Jalisco, says the most recent bulletin from the National Water Commission, Conagua, on Friday at 10:00 am local time.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h and gusts of winds that reach 110 km/h, while its displacement is 7 km/h, according to Conagua.

Various states on Orlene’s route

On its way, Orlene will cause heavy rains in Sinaloa, Durango, Nayarit and Jalisco, as well as heavy rains in Baja California Sur, Colima and Michoacán, says a statement from Conagua.

According to the National Meteorological Service, Orlene could bring heavy rains of between 25 and 50 mm and gusts of wind of between 40 km/h and 50 km/h, mainly in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán.

“The municipalities that are going to be affected the most are going to be those in the southern part (of Mexico), since that is where the dangerous quadrant of the system is going to be located,” Méndez Girón told reporters. “It is also very important to mention that there have been cases of cyclonic systems where the impacts occur in Sinaloa and the effects can be received by both the southern part of Sinaloa and Nayarit.”

This cyclone can cause the level of rivers and streams to rise and cause overflows and floods in the affected states, Conagua said, inviting residents to pay attention to official information channels and follow the information from state authorities.