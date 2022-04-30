Ornament ticket is no longer a requirement to process a passport or driver’s license, according to CC resolution – Prensa Libre

The CC declared that it published this Thursday, April 28, in the Diario de Centro América, file 4021-2021 in which it declares “the proposal of partial general unconstitutionality promoted by Najman Alexander Aizenstatd Leistenschneider is admissible” and declared unconstitutional segments c) obtaining of passport and e, obtaining and renewal of licenses to drive motor vehicles, contained in said law.

Presenting the ornamental ticket will no longer be a requirement to process the passport or to obtain or renew the driver’s license, after the Constitutional Court (CC) declared unconstitutional subsections C and E of article 12 of the Law of Arbitration of Municipal Ornament referring to the obligation to present said certificate.

The resolution of the CC adds that “as a consequence, the precepts alluded to in the previous segment are expelled from the Guatemalan legal system as of the day following the publication of this ruling in the Official Gazette”, that is, as of Friday, April 29 of 2022.

According to the legal basis of the complaint made by Aizenstatd Leistenschneider, the rule that he challenged contravened the right to petition contained in article 28 of the Political Constitution of the Republic of Guatemala, by virtue of which it is stated that it is mandatory to present the ornamental ticket to obtain the license and the passport, which conditioned the fulfillment of a payment to the right of petition, which must be free.

It adds that the article of merit prevents the legislator from conditioning access to the administration, especially to an issue of an economic nature that has nothing to do with a passport or a driver’s license, since the ornamental ticket is municipal, while those documents they are requested from the immigration authorities and the Transit Department of the National Civil Police, respectively.

“The questioned paragraphs contain a double violation, because, in the first place, it conditions the human right to make a request, and in turn, it also conditions the document necessary to leave the country to the payment of an excise tax, for which a law of rank ordinary can not limit such right to a previous payment, nor force to present proof of payment of a municipal decoration ticket ”, reads the argument.

Previous resolution

The lawyer Aizenstatd Leistenschneider also explained in his argument that with respect to the prior requirement of the ornamental ticket for administrative procedures in general, the CC had indicated that “the exercise of the right of petition or free access to the courts and dependencies of the State, to the fulfillment of an obligation that is not related to the effectiveness of what is required, in accordance with file 1968 2020, in which he referred to all administrative procedures in general.

It added that in the present case there are two specific administrative procedures that arise from petitions that, being within the definition of the general, are also unconstitutional.

He added that what was considered in the sentence issued within the aforementioned 1968-2020 file also applies to the issuance of passports, as an identification document, and the driver’s license, as a certificate issued by the State that authorizes the driver to drive a vehicle.

what does the law say

In article 12 of the Law of Arbitration of Municipal Ornament referring to the obligation to present said certificate, it is mentioned:

It is mandatory for taxpayers to present proof of payment of the ornamental ticket in the following cases:

a) Taking possession of public positions or jobs, and compliance with such obligation must be recorded in the respective minutes.

b) Obtaining a residence card (now DPI), registration of births, marriages, registration of foreign residents and registration of titles and any other municipal procedure that requires such an obligation.

c) Obtaining a passport

d) Obtaining license plates or motor vehicle decals, when they belong to individuals

e) Obtaining or renewing licenses to drive motor vehicles

f) Administrative or judicial procedures in general.

However, the CC has already issued a resolution in two previous cases referring to the ornamental ticket and has removed several subsections of article 12.

Previous resolutions

On June 30, 2021, the CC resolved that no State institution can require proof of payment of the ornamental ticket to carry out procedures that are not related to that tax.

On March 17, 2022, the CC also decreed a provisional suspension of several subsections of the Municipal Ornament Tax Law and the Regulations of the Tax Law on the circulation of land, sea and air vehicles, Government Agreement 134-2014.

The challenged petition was item d, which requires said ticket to obtain license plates or motor vehicle decals, when they belong to individuals.

In addition, for the first registration of vehicles in the Tax Registry of Vehicles and for the replacement of license plates, the Regulations to the Vehicle Circulation Tax Law.

Everything should have been left out in the first resolution

Najman Alexander Aizenstatd Leistenschneider was interviewed by Free Press Y Guatevision on the resolution of the CC and said that it remains in force as of April 29, 2022.

He said that with the first resolution of the CC, on June 30, 2021, no State institution should have required proof of payment of the ornamental ticket to carry out procedures and the passport and license procedures should also have remained there. of driving.

Aizenstatd also referred that although article 12 remains to present the ornamental ticket as a requirement for taking possession of public positions or jobs, compliance with such obligation and obtaining a neighborhood identity card (now DPI), registration of births, marriages, registration of foreign residents and registration of titles and any other municipal procedure that requires such an obligation, should not require it in any case.

Among the requirements of the National Registry of Persons (Renap), the ornamental ticket does not appear as a requirement to carry out procedures.

He pointed out that the Ornament Ticket Law establishes the obligation of the citizen to pay said excise tax, and that the resolution of the CC does not imply that the obligation to pay it is eliminated, but they can no longer demand it as a condition to access a public service because the law says that access to state facilities is free, and requiring proof of payment prior to providing a service is unconstitutional.

He added that requiring proof of an ornamental ticket was an unconstitutional and “extremely serious” mechanism to ensure that people will pay for it and if they did not, they could not process licenses, passports or carry out vehicle procedures and it was a way of putting pressure on people. , but violating their constitutional rights.

how is the law

With the new resolution of the CC and those that had previously been made regarding Article 12 of the Municipal Ornament Excise Law, now only two paragraphs have not been challenged and it is mandatory for taxpayers to present proof of payment of the ornament ticket. in the following cases:

a) Taking possession of public positions or jobs, and compliance with such obligation must be recorded in the respective minutes.

b) Obtaining a residence card (now DPI), registration of births, marriages, registration of foreign residents and registration of titles and any other municipal procedure that requires such an obligation.

Although the lawyer Aizenstatd reiterates that it should not be required in any case.

What did Anam argue?

The National Association of Municipalities (Anam) stated within the case file that the income received from the ornamental ticket is returned to the residents of each municipality, converted into basic services or access to them.

It added that the elimination of the current legal system would represent an undeniable deterioration in the provision of services classified as basic, which contravenes the right to free administration of municipal assets and the principle of budget allocation.

“The denounced subsections do not represent the annulment of the spirit of the Law of the Arbitration of Municipal Ornament, that is to say, they do not neutralize the effects of this, since its content establishes a series of elements that make its proper functioning viable, which implies that when declaring subparagraph f) of article 12 of the legal body of merit is unconstitutional, it is inferred that the obligation to make the payment of said excise tax is null and void, and such aspect has led to the deterioration in the finances of all the municipalities at the national level”, it was stated. read in the resolution.

It adds that “the good that is to be avoided with the payment of the ornamental ticket is not justified by the harm that would be caused if the municipalities did not have the item that generates said tax, and the request for proof of payment of this should not be suspend the processing of requests addressed to the authorities”, added the allegation of the Anam, which asked that the petition be declared without merit.

Anam filed, on July 1, 2021, an appeal for clarification and expansion before the CC due to the resolution that establishes that no State institution may require the ornamental ticket to carry out procedures.

The Anam assured in a statement that day that this resolution “vulnerates the economic income of the Municipalities by around 150 million quetzales per year.”

Migration Posture

The Guatemalan Institute of Migration reported in a statement that it will no longer request the ornamental ticket as one of the requirements to process the passport, after the resolution of the CC.

The measure will come into force as of Friday, April 29, 2020 at the passport issuance centers of the capital, Chiquimula, Petén, Quetzaltenango and Zacapa.