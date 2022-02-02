Ornella Muti, homage to cinema from Tognazzi and Nuti – The Presenters

Ornella Muti has “a beautiful memory of the history of Sanremo: a festival with my dad who left us very early: he invited us all to sit on the sofa, to see Gigliola Cinquetti singing I’m not old and to listen carefully to the words. of the song “.

An overview of the actors and directors with whom she has worked in a 50-year career and over 200 films: it is the homage to cinema that Ornella Muti makes on the Ariston stage. Faces flow in the background, “Ugo Tognazzi knew that I was shy, scared, he acted as my elder brother, he was very ironic, generous, funny, he cooked for the whole crew”; Alberto Sordi “cheerful, nice, ironic, being with him was like being with one of us”; Paolo Villaggio “fabulous, very intelligent, witty, even very cynical”; Massimo Troisi “was hungry for life, it was as if he had a time that he knew could expire at any moment”. And then Tony Musante, “suspicious”, Alain Delon, “handsome”, Gerard Depardieu, “a whirlwind”, Sylvester Stallone, “unique”, Francesco Nuti, “a very simple boy, tied to his roots, I greet him with so much love “. And then the appeal of the actress: “Please, go to the cinema, to the theater, they give us emotion and magic”.