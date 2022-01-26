Ornella Muti, icon of Italian cinema and sex symbol arrives in Sanremo: who is the co-host of the Festival

Icon of Italian cinema and sex symbol of the 70s and 80s. Ornella Muti is one of the co-hosts of the next Sanremo Festival chosen by Amadeus, conductor and artistic director of the seventy-second edition of the singing festival starting Tuesday 1 February. In addition to Muti, Lorena Cesarini, Drusilla Foer, Maria Chiara Giannetta and Sabrina Ferilli will also join Amadeus during the five evenings.

Long career in cinema, the first role at 14

Francesca Romana Rivelli is a gorgeous 66 year old. Her debut in cinema at the age of 14: in 1969 she was chosen by the director Damiano Damiani as the protagonist of his film “The most beautiful wife”, inspired by the story of Franca Viola, from Alcamo in Sicily, the first Italian woman to refuse the shotgun wedding. On that occasion Damiani gave her the stage name Ornella Muti. Among the most famous Italian actresses, she has won numerous awards: a Gold Plate for the David di Donatello (1976), two Grolle d’oro, best actress (1979), for Lifetime Achievement (1998), three Globi d’oro, best Actress (1982, 1988), Lifetime Achievement (2007), Three Golden Ciaks, Best Actress in a Leading Role (1988, 1989), Special Golden Ciak (2018), a Pasinetti Award for the actress at the Venice Film Festival (1988) and two Silver Ribbons as Best Actress in a Leading Role (1988, 1989), out of five nominations, including two as Best Supporting Actress. She also received three nominations for Best Actress at the David di Donatello (1982, 1988, 1989) and one for Best Actress at the European Film Awards (1988). In his career he has interpreted various genres, working alongside directors such as Damiano Damiani, Mario Monicelli, Dino Risi, Marco Ferreri, Carlo Verdone, Ettore Scola, John Landis, Francesca Archibugi, Woody Allen, Paolo Virzì, Umberto Lenzi and Francesco Nuti.

In 2012 the part in a Woody Allen film

In 1992 he took part in Don’t call me Omar, a comedy directed by Sergio Staino and based on the short story Nudi e crudi by another cartoonist, Francesco Tullio Altan, without much success. They are American productions Oscar – A boyfriend for two daughters with Sylvester Stallone and Seven criminals and a dachshund, both from 1991. Well known in France, she often appeared on French television both as a fictional actress and as a commercial model. In 1994 she was elected Most Beautiful Woman in the World by the US magazine Class. The following year, L’amante bilingue was released in Italy, Spain and South America, directed by the prestigious director Vicente Aranda. After a period away from the big screen he returned in 1999 with Dirty Panni, by Mario Monicelli. She then worked only with directors: Francesca Archibugi, Asia Argento and Eleonora Giorgi, who chose her for her directorial debut Men & Women, Love & Lie. In 2006 he starred in the fiction produced by RAI Tomorrow is another day and in 2007 he returned to work with Citto Maselli in Civico zero. In 2012 Ornella Muti took part in Woody Allen’s film, shot in Italy, To Rome with Love, where she had the honor of working with great actors, including Roberto Benigni, Alec Baldwin, Penélope Cruz and Allen himself. In 2017 it was her participation in the Italian television series Sirene, produced by Rai, which made her gain a new notoriety among the younger population. In 2018 she was co-star of the Amami! Web series.

Private life

She was married twice: with the actor Alessio Orano from 1975 to 1981 and with Federico Fachinetti from 1988 to 1996. She has three children: the eldest Naike Rivelli, born in 1974 and whose paternity Muti has never revealed and Carolina and Andrea Fachinetti, with their second husband Federico, also actors.

