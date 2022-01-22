Ornella Muti, the confession about her daughter Naike Rivelli: “She is a nun”

Ornella Muti in a recent interview talked about her daughter and the photos of her nudes calling her a nun. Here are his words.

Ornella Muti is an Italian actress winner of many prizes in the acting field, who over the years has become one of the best and most beautiful interpreters of cinema in our country.

The woman will be one of the five co-hosts who will alternate in supporting each evening Amadeus In the 72nd Sanremo Festival, the others are: Sabrina Ferilli, Lorena Cesarini, Drusilla Foer And Maria Chiara Giannetta.

Ornella Muti: the words about her daughter Naike

Born in Rome in 1955, Francesca Romana Rivelli, this is her real name, daughter of a Neapolitan journalist and an Estonian sculptress, she is the sister of Claudia Rivelli interpreter of photo novels from the 70s.

She made her debut in the world of cinema at the age of 14 when she was chosen by Damiano Damiani as the protagonist for the film The most beautiful wife, interpreting Franca Viola, first woman to refuse a shotgun wedding.

To take part in the film, the director recommended a stage name due to the actress’s existence Laura Rivelli with which it could be easily exchanged, therefore Damiani he forced her to call herself Ornella Muti whose name is given by one of the characters of Jorio’s daughter and the surname of the protagonist de The pleasure, both works of D’Annunzio.

The success of the film gives her the opportunity to take part in many other films of both national and international character, appearing with her sister in some photo novels where she is credited with her real name: Francesca Rivelli.

The success and the accusation of drug dealing

Popularity comes with the movie Mario Monicelli, Popular Novel, where he interprets Vincenzina, alongside Ugo Tognazziwhile he was waiting.

After shooting numerous films, he participates in international films alongside actors such as Sylvester Stallone And Jim Belushi being elected in 1994 as the most beautiful woman in the world.

More recently he starred in the film of Woody Allen, To Rome with Love and in 2017 takes part in the fiction Sirens conquering the adolescent audience.

She has recently been accused of peddling cannabis, but her daughter Naike Rivelli, eldest daughter whose father was never revealed, defended her mother by claiming that the woman founded a cultural association called Ornella Muti Hemp Club, which does not sell anything but which distributes information to its members on how to move in the medical field of legal cannabis in Italy.

In turn, the actress, talking about her daughter Naike, confessed that despite the photos in which she appears naked, in private her eldest daughter is very demure to the point of being compared to a nun. Here are his words during the interview: