Ornella Muti: who she is, the actress’s private life, her loves, the children, the Sanremo Festival 2022

Ornella Muti she is known by all to be one well-known Italian actress, which has certainly had a great success internationally. TOmultifaceted actress Ornella has always worked in the world of cinema and has had the opportunity to collaborate with directors of a certain caliber. Among these Damiano Damiani, Mario Monicelli, Dino Risi, Marco Ferreri, Carlo Verdone, Ettore Scola, Woody Allen, Paolo Virzì and many others. In 1994 La Stampa elected it as the most beautiful woman in the world and this certainly contributed to his success exploding. But what do we know about her and her private life?

Ornella Muti, her private individual

They have certainly been attributed to her different flirts in the course of its life such as that con Sylvester Stallone. Of this was spoken of by the same actress during an interview released some time ago. “It has been said that he wooed me, even that he wanted a child from me. Nonsense“, These are the words declared by the actress. Some time ago the news came out that Ornella also had an affair with Adriano Celentano just as they were making the film The Tamed Shrew and Mad in Love. Indeed, the two seem to have kept this relationship secret until recently when Adriano himself made this confession.

At the Sanremo Festival 2022

Ornella Muti is recently we saw her at the Sanrem Festivalor how co-host of the prime time. Just before going on the stage of the Ariston though Ornella seems to have started a controversy that broke out on the legalization of cannabis. The reason? Everything would have been born from a necklace and a pair of earrings worn by the same actress and from his daughter Naike in Sanremo.

Who is the actress, her loves

Francesca Romana RIvelli this is the real name di Ornella, born on March 9, 1955 to a Neapolitan father and an Estonian mother. The latter was calledto Ilse Renate Krause, and purtoo much would have passed away in October 2020. Over the course of her life she has been in the spotlight several times due to her private life. She has several relationships behind her, two marriages and three children. Her greatest love was her the actor Josè Luis Bermudez de Castro e when the two got engaged Ornella was only 19 years old. The two have experienced a rather overwhelming love. She got married to Alessio Oran, a man about 10 years older than her. The two apparently met on the set of the film Damiano Damiani “The most beautiful wife”. The two then separated in 1981. In 1988 she married Federico Fachinetti for about eight years. From their union were born Carolina and Andrea in 1984 and 1987. she Recently she has been linked to plastic surgeon Stefano Piccolo. In 2008 she got engaged to Fabrice Kerhervè, a French entrepreneur about ten years younger.

Children

There Ornella’s eldest daughter is born on 10 October 1974 in Munich. At that time it seems that Ornella had made films in Spain and embarked on a relationship withn Bermudez. Yup he thought he was the father, but a DNA test done in 2017 revealed that the two had no blood ties. It is therefore not known iNaike’s father.