Ornella Vanoni and the shocking revelation: “Money? I lost everything”

Ornella Vanoni she is not a millionaire. It was the singer herself to declare it in an interview granted to Corriere della Sera. “I’ve always lost all the money. A little bit why they fooled me: at the end of the tour sometimes they gave me only a part of what I was entitled to; they knew I wouldn’t check. And a little for a sense of loneliness “, explained the 86-year-old artist. “I was always alone in my choices; e I threw the money away. I bought a house, I furnished it, then I saw that no one came to visit me, not even my son, and I resold it, perhaps at half price “, he added.