Ornella Vanoni and the shocking revelation: “Money? I lost everything”

Ornella Vanoni she is not a millionaire. It was the singer herself to declare it in an interview granted to Corriere della Sera. “I’ve always lost all the money. A little bit why they fooled me: at the end of the tour sometimes they gave me only a part of what I was entitled to; they knew I wouldn’t check. And a little for a sense of loneliness “, explained the 86-year-old artist. “I was always alone in my choices; e I threw the money away. I bought a house, I furnished it, then I saw that no one came to visit me, not even my son, and I resold it, perhaps at half price “, he added.
Love for Gino Paoli
Ornella Vanoni he then recalled the long love story with Gino Paoli: “Gino didn’t even have the money for a tram ticket; so we always went on foot, I trotted after him in high heels, exhausted. Until, leaning against a low wall, I asked him: “But are you fro * me?”. He replied: “No, why?” And I: “They told me so”. And he: “Instead they told me that you are a lesbian, you sing badly and carry badly …”. We burst out laughing. And we gave each other the first kiss. Now he says to me: “Ornella, do you remember the laughter?”. But what laughs, me I was in pain. I married Ardenzi, but I was still in love with Gino “.