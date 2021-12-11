World

Orobic exports, 12.8 billion in nine months: Germany and China support the recovery

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

Let’s call it the safe haven of Bergamo companies. Because exports – for years now – have represented, with rare exceptions, a certainty for the realities of our territory. And also in the third quarter of this year the favorable forecasts of the previous months are confirmed: the made in Bergamo products landed abroad in fact recorded a total value of 4.2 billion euros, according to Istat, an increase of 16.6% compared to the same period of 2020. A figure that brings the export figure for the January-September period to 12.8 billion, higher not only the result of the first nine months of 2020 (plus 22.7%), but also to that of the same period of 2019 (plus 5%), prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. In terms of growth, Bergamo also beats Lombardy, which, with its 99 billion in exports, records an increase of 21.3%.

After all, as specified in a note by the president of the Bergamo Chamber of Commerce, Carlo Mazzoleni, “if the entire North-West pulls the sprint of exports in the quarter, Bergamo is among the seven Italian provinces that have made the most contributions positive for the national result “.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The punk song that Angela Merkel chose for her end of mandate ceremony | Flashes

1 week ago

one dead, thousands evacuated

3 weeks ago

The Duke Who Will Accompany The Queen In Prince Philip’s Place On Her Birthday

June 2, 2021

Before the assault on Congress, there was a detailed plan for the coup in favor of Trump- Corriere.it

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button