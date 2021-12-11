Orobic exports, 12.8 billion in nine months: Germany and China support the recovery
Let’s call it the safe haven of Bergamo companies. Because exports – for years now – have represented, with rare exceptions, a certainty for the realities of our territory. And also in the third quarter of this year the favorable forecasts of the previous months are confirmed: the made in Bergamo products landed abroad in fact recorded a total value of 4.2 billion euros, according to Istat, an increase of 16.6% compared to the same period of 2020. A figure that brings the export figure for the January-September period to 12.8 billion, higher not only the result of the first nine months of 2020 (plus 22.7%), but also to that of the same period of 2019 (plus 5%), prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. In terms of growth, Bergamo also beats Lombardy, which, with its 99 billion in exports, records an increase of 21.3%.
After all, as specified in a note by the president of the Bergamo Chamber of Commerce, Carlo Mazzoleni, “if the entire North-West pulls the sprint of exports in the quarter, Bergamo is among the seven Italian provinces that have made the most contributions positive for the national result “.
