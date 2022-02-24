Orphan drug financing: days and restrictions

Isabel Pineros, Director of Access at Farmaindustria.

Around three million Spaniards (30 million Europeans) suffer from some type of rare diseasethat is, pathologies that they affect less than one in 2,000 people. Between 50 and 75 percent of cases affect children, and only 5 percent of them have any type of potential treatment available.

In the last two decades there have been notable advances for many of these diseases, favored by the European Orphan Drug Regulation (141/2000)as evidenced by the fact that in the year 2000 there were eight drugs of this type available and today there are 129.

Although the challenge for research remains enormous, the current European regulatory framework, based on incentives, has encouraged the private investment in research of these treatments and has meant that in the last decade alone R&D projects in this field have grown by 88 percent. In fact, in recent years, one in four new drugs approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was for therapies with orphan designation.

Patients and families are in need of dose of hope in the form of research into new treatments; the challenge for the health system and professionals, researchers and companies is maximum and does not admit delays. After the success of the investigation, there must be a agile access for all patients who need these drugs.

Spain only has 40% of orphan drugs

However, the reality is that in Spain there are obstacles in access to innovation in this field and we are losing ground with respect to the countries in our socio-economic environment. According to the annual report of Indicators of access to innovative therapies in Europecarried out by the consulting firm Iqvia and which measures the availability of medicines, in the case of orphans, in our country they are available 40 out of 100 drugs approved in Europe between 2016 and 2019while in France, Italy and the United Kingdom they are above 70 percent and in Germany, 90 percent.

Likewise, the average time from the authorization by the EMA to the resolution of financing in Spain is 523 days on averageto which we must add that 54 percent of medications for rare diseases included in the pharmaceutical benefit of the National Health System (SNS) they have some type of therapeutic restriction, that is, they restrict their use to certain groups of patients.

The orphan medicinal product has its own characteristics that would require a specific evaluation system, such as the small number of patients included in clinical trials; the lack of a comparator treatment, as they are frequently pathologies without therapeutic alternatives, or the presentation of data in early phases due to the urgent need for options for these patients.

“Unlike other countries around us, In Spain there is no specific financing and pricing procedure for orphan drugs, and the six-month deadlines set forth in the legislation for the resolution of the evaluation and financing file are not usually met”, recalls the Director of Access at Farmaindustria, isabel pineros.

Some publications have been pointing out the need for this differential approach in access to orphan drugs, as four out of five European countries already do. These models recognize that conventional evaluation approaches may not be adequate to assess the value of treatments for rare diseases.

Proposals to improve access to innovation

On the occasion of the celebration of World Rare Disease Daynext Monday, February 28, Farmaindustria wants to focus on these patients, their families and caregivers, because if research is important in all therapeutic areas, it is critical in rare diseases.

With the aim of ensuring that Spanish patients with rare diseases have guaranteed access to the medicines they need and, in turn, the SNS has a system of quality decision makingFarmaindustria proposes, in the first place, that for these medicines a accelerated financing procedurewhich leads to a decision in a period not exceeding three months from the start of the pricing process.

It is necessary to establish a early dialogue between the Administration and pharmaceutical companies holders to plan an agreement and to make it more predictable when the medicine may be available to patients.

It is also proposed to adopt specific evaluation and financing criteria, public and rigorousthat take into account the specificities of these drugs, and that, in addition to the current criteria of budgetary impact and cost-effectiveness, consider those that are also included in the law, such as the severity of the pathologythe needs of the groups and the social value of medicine.

“A slow, complicated procedure with an uncertain end at the time of managing the inclusion of an orphan drug among the presentations of the SNS creates uncertainty among the managers of the regional services and even among the prescribers, which generatessymmetries in access between autonomous communitiesas well as less efficient management”, says Pineros.

Farmaindustria asks to include experts in rare diseases in the evaluation of orphan drugs

“In the same way -he adds-, the number of negative resolutions obtained by orphan drugs that are candidates for financing has a disincentive effect when prioritizing the Spanish market in the launch phases of new products. And it should be remembered that 90 percent of the clinical trials of these products are promoted by pharmaceutical companies”.

It is also of utmost importance that, today, Experts in the rare disease do not participate at any time in the evaluation of these drugs to which the new treatment is directed nor the patient associations, so it would be advisable to involve them in the procedure and have their advice.

The collection of effectiveness data is especially relevant in this type of medication, even before the financing decision, and for this reason Farmaindustria recommends collecting this information in an automated and digitized way; make it easy for clinicians to add data and share it with other clinicians, patients, and pharmaceutical companies, and include data from patients with the rare disease who are not being treated or who are being treated with other therapeutic options, among other issues.

Finally, and already in an international framework, such as that of the new European Pharmaceutical Strategy -which is submitting review the regulation of orphan drugs together with that of pediatric drugs – it is crucial protect the incentive system so as not to slow down the progress made in these two decades and guarantee a specific framework for promoting research into these treatments.