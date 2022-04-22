Orsolya Gaal ended up with her alleged lover, the ‘handyman’ David Bonola: NYPD arrests him for murdering her in Queens | Univision 41 New York WXTV

the handyman David Bonolacharged Thursday with the murder of Orsolya Gaal, the Forest Hills mother whose body was found in a canvas bag last weekend, he had an extramarital relationship with her for two years.
According to the investigation of the detectives of the New York City Police Department, last Saturday, April 16, Bonola arrived early in the morning to the basement of Orsolya Gaal’s residence, with whom he argued because she insisted on end the relationship.
Failing to convince her otherwise, he stabbed her to death.
What does the research say about David Bonola and
The NYPD report maintains that Orsoyla Gaal, 51, was married to Howard Klein, 53, with whom she had two children, now in their teens.
For about two years, he also had an affair with his Latin ‘handyman’ and seven years younger.
Gaal recently ended that relationship, but in early April they took up the matter again.
The man arrived in the United States 21 years ago and had no prior criminal record.
As he worked as a ‘handyman’ in the residence of the Klein Gaal family, he knew where they kept a key to the house. That was how, between 12:30 and 12:40 in the morning, he gained access to the place without being noticed.
The man stabbed her mercilessly at least 55 times after a “heated” discussion, according to officials.
Gaal’s 13-year-old son was in the house while his mother was being murdered and never found out. Her 17-year-old brother was in Oregon with his father, visiting a university.
Evidence against the suspect in the murder of the mother in Queens
Bonola was captured by the security cameras near the place where Gaal’s body was found. He is seen dragging the duffel bag in the early hours of April 16, leaving trails of blood around the neighborhood.
When he was brought in for questioning, made “incriminating statements”authorities said. Preliminarily, it was indicated that she admitted having written to the now widower of Gaal to warn him that he and his children would be the next to die.
Investigators believe that Bonola fled through Forest Park, as they found a bloody jacket belonging to him.
A knife similar to those found in the victim’s home was recovered at the scene.
Then, in an “unknown” place, they found the boots and the shirt he wore the suspect during the murder. There were also bloody bandages.
And it is that same Saturday, Bonola went to a hospital in the area to receive medical attention due to the cuts he suffered on his hands.
How the body of the mother of two teenagers was discovered
The butchered remains of Gaal, 51, were found Saturday in a “bloody duffel bag,” which was abandoned at the intersection of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway, just blocks from his five-bedroom Tudor-style home. Y valued at more than 2 million dollars.
According to authorities, a person who was walking through the area around 8:00 a.m. noticed blood coming out of the duffel bag She was lying on the ground, so she called 911.