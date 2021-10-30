Orson Welles and The War of the Worlds: America’s Halloween of terror

Trick or treat? Treat!

Halloween is traditionally a holiday where jokes are an integral part, but what if a giant and unwitting hoax hits an entire nation?

This is what happened in the United States on October 30, 1938 when a young and talented future director named Orson Welles, who at that time in his life was a radio speaker at CBS, decides to act a radio play based on the science fiction novel War of the Worlds by HG Wells and unknowingly throws a whole nation into panic.

The adaptation that airs, in fact, it’s so convincing to give the impression to many citizens of actually being in the middle of an alien invasion, driving a large part of the population crazy. Orson Welles, later on, has always denied the intentionality of the “joke” but what remains certain is that the transmission had been constructed in such a way as to be as realistic as possible and that, a few years later, the way in which the radio had been able to affect so many people will inspire the director’s thinking behind Fourth Estate.

War of the Worlds

War of the Worlds is one of the most famous novels in science fiction. Written by HG Wells (author, among others, also of The time Machine, The island of Dr. Moreau, The invisible man) in 1897. The story at the center of the book imagines Britain grappling with a sudden invasion of warlike aliens bent on annihilating humanity.

The theme and the narrative are so engaging that the novel turns out to be a success, particularly loved by the world of cinema.

Over the years, in fact, there will be many adaptations for the big screen but also for TV. Opening the list, however, is a radio adaptation: the one made by Orson Welles in 1938.

When the radio is scary

In 1938 Orson Welles was still not the most promising director in Hollywood nor the 27-year-old who made a masterpiece. He was just the speaker of a CBS radio show entitled Mercury Theater on the Air, a weekly that dealt with proposing readings of famous novels. And what more suitable novel, on the eve of Halloween, de War of the Worlds by HG Wells?

The goal of Orson and his companions is to give life to a credible radio play, interspersing pieces adapted from the novel to the usual radio programming, as if they were “breaking news”. To play a giant joke on America, that was not in the plan. So much so that at the beginning and at the end of the broadcast, announcements are made that recall how the one on air is the radio adaptation of the novel. War of the Worlds.

Loading... Advertisements

Yet despite this, the work done with the transposition is so credible that there are many, among those who were tuned to CBS, to believe they are listening to a real news story. The broadcast begins at 20.00 sharp on October 30: a voice interrupts the current song to give news of a strange sighting in the Chicago area. Subsequently, it will be the envoys from the place to break into the programming from time to time, telling as eyewitnesses the alien invasion in progress.

The adaptation follows the events set out in the book and therefore ends with the defeat of the dangerous invaders. Long before the radio broadcast ended, however, panic had already broken out in some parts of the United States.

In the interview book by Peter Bogdanovich, Orson Welles himself said of the incident: “It was the scale of the reaction that was astounding. Six minutes after we went on the air the houses emptied and the churches filled up; from Nashville to Minneapolis people raised cries and tore their clothes on the street. We began to realize, as we were destroying New Jersey, that we underestimated the extent of our America’s madness“.

And to think that, according to him, the future director would not even have wanted to transmit the adaptation, which he considered extremely boring. The lack of material, however, convinced him to propose it anyway. Irony of fate, it was right War of the Worlds to launch Welles’ spectacular film career: following the hype caused by the radio broadcast, RKO offered the young man a contract for three films.

At the time, the “Halloween joke” in America had a huge media echo that was able to last over time, so much so that even a song by REM, It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) it is inspired by a phrase that an American citizen would have directed to the switchboard of the New York Times. Yet, the most recent studies underline how the climate of general hysteria was actually greatly amplified by the media, while only 2% of users were actually listening. Power of the media, in short …

Today, if you want to celebrate the anniversary by listening to the live-voice adaptation of Orson Welles and his collaborators, you can easily find many complete recordings on Youtube. And the original copy? Rumor has it that he bought it Steven Spielberg, director of an adaptation of Wells’ novel, for a stratospheric sum.