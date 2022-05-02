Ortega denies assault on OAS headquarters. He says that police came to “guard the building”

Daniel Ortega made a surprise appearance this Saturday at an event to commemorate International Workers’ Day in which he took the opportunity to give his version of the assault and occupation military manual from the headquarters of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Managua.

At the event, in which the dictator appeared supported by leaders of white Sandinista unions, he spoke for an hour and a half, without announcing any policy or measure of labor benefit for the workers of Nicaragua and focused on taking a tour of history to attack the United States and the European Union again.

For a brief moment, Ortega referred to the incident of the taking and assault on the OAS officerejecting that the regime’s police forces had assaulted and raided the diplomatic headquarters, thus violating international norms and conventions.

“We sent the Police to protect those offices while the legal steps were taken to expropriate that building, to tell them to leave Nicaragua now. The Police came to protect, they have not occupied those offices. To protect, because there could be provocateurs who would get in there or also criminals who would take advantage of the fact that it was empty to steal from them, and then the fault would lie with the Government. Without having touched a piece of paper, or a pen, ”he assured.

The OAS General Secretariat denounced that its offices in Managua were occupied “illegitimately”. The organization’s secretary general, Luis Almagro, stated that “it was a violation of the most elementary international standards, despicable in legal terms” that had not occurred “not even in the times of the worst dictatorships in the region.”

On Thursday, April 28, the administrative staff of the OAS in Nicaragua vacated the office that they rented in Managua, after the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo gave him an ultimatum to remove his things from the raided building and later declared of public utility.

Ortega in his speech accused Almagro of having made an “international scandal” based on a lie and ranted against the OAS member countries that condemned the act.

“What was being done was reported, and what did the OAS Secretary General do? He made a scandal, gathered the OAS Council and told them that we had committed an outrage, a crime, because we had occupied, looted, the OAS offices in Nicaragua. Immediately those who have heroic peoples, but are subject to the empire, began to condemn us,” Ortega said.

“Others believed someone who cannot be believed at all, who is Secretary General Almagro, and they also began to condemn us. In other words, they let themselves be carried away by a lie to condemn Nicaragua. He condemns that logically they do us an honor, because the sellouts, the traitors, those who do not have love or dignity for their people condemn us, ”he added.

The building where the OAS headquarters operated, despite being a private property that only leased one floor for the operation of the regional organization’s headquarters, was confiscated by the regimewho announced that the property will be administered by the Nicaraguan Institute of Culture, since what Rosario Murillo called “The Museum of Infamy” will work instead.