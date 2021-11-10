Ortega, from revolutionary to dictator the seven lives of the commander- Corriere.it

from Paolo Lepri

The November 8 vote took place without opponents. Low voter turnout. According to Gallup, 19% of citizens support it. He attacks the European Union

When Daniel Ortega turns 76 tomorrow, his wife Rosario Murillo (recently promoted to co-president) and other loyalists will be able to toast to the longest-serving leader of an entire continent. Dictator instead would be the right word, because the man was re-elected on November 8 for the fourth consecutive time at the Nicaraguan summit in a farce-based vote without opponents (seven possible candidates capable of beating him are in prison or under house arrest) with the passage of time he transformed into a ruthless caudillo paradoxically similar to that Anastasio Somoza that the Sandinistas forced to flee to Miami in 1979. His was a revolution that filled the world with hope. Other times.

The feast of November 11 will thus be a new day of sadness for an entire people, which lights candles alone to remember the more than three hundred victims of the iron fist with which the demonstrations of 2018 were crushed. He, Commander Daniel, who was never actually a charismatic figure but a sort of official in power of himself, will thank the poet he met in prison and who became the unpredictable inspirer of each turn, embracing the members of the clique that stretched their hands over the country. If he still wore those huge, teardrop-shaped glasses that didn’t go very well with the olive green uniform, he’d put them on the table to wipe away some fake tears.

thinking instead of his seven lives that Ortega can feel sincere emotion. In fact, his strength was to survive everything. Tortured in prison (he remained there for seven years, when as a young man he robbed the Bank of America in Managua, armed with a machine gun, to finance the Sandinista front), he was one of the inmates exchanged with some hostages of the Somozist regime and sent to Cuba, where he was trained. , then managing to smuggle back to Nicaragua. Won the great battle against an unpresentable regime, sailed in the happy years of the junta that tried to rebuild the country, not being overwhelmed by contrasts and divisions and closing without too much damage the unedifying page of the guerrilla of the contras paid for by America by Ronald Reagan.

The electoral defeats of the nineties (painful, in particular, the one inflicted on him by Violeta Barrios Chamorro, a woman who had fought with him) and at the beginning of 2000 they did not let him leave the scene, as could have been natural. Here it is again, as if nothing had happened, in 2006: a date that marks the gradual initiation of authoritarian involution and the alliance with the dark world of business (not to mention the mystical conversions and the anti-abortion turn).

A further demonstration of resistance was the battle won in 2009 to change the Constitution abolishing the ban on two consecutive terms. This stratagem allowed him to still remain in power, albeit downsized by two narrow re-elections, in 2011 and 2016. But the hardest test, once this too was overcome, was represented from the rape allegations launched over twenty years ago by stepdaughter Zoilamrica, who today, in exile, is a staunch political opponent of her stepfather and mother. Ortega has always denied. He was incredibly saved thanks to parliamentary immunity, backed without hesitation by his wife, who spoke of shameful inventions.

Thus we come to the last phase of this absurd parable. The former Sandinista chief still afloat despite the major events that crossed the country three years ago, caused by the project to cut social security. An invasion of evil spirits, claimed Rosario Murillo, who has become her husband’s ventriloquist. Instead they were men and women of flesh and blood, young people and students above all. The world witnessed their methodical persecution helplessly. The regime’s violence cost the lives of many innocent people and imprisonment for anyone deemed a danger. the crime of treason of the state was introduced, applied to hit every opponent. The press was gagged, opposition parties were dissolved. all this happened, but Ortega reappeared for the fourth time. Almost in solitude, because, as we said, he took steps to eliminate the most dangerous competitors. According to data released by the official apparatus, the outgoing president obtained 75 percent of the votes last Sunday while the electoral participation would have been 65 percent. All lies. According to Gallup, 19 percent of citizens support it. Independent observers noted a very low turnout in the polling stations and estimated the abstention to be around eighty percent.

After the elections chapter ingloriously concluded, it is legitimate to question what is in this man’s head, what are the dynamics that prompt him to declare, immediately after the results have been released, responding to the criticisms coming from Brussels, that The European Union has a parliament in which fascists and Nazis are in the majority. Raising the counter in a reckless manner can be a symptom of weakness. It is worth noting to be deceived. It will also be the symbol of the failure of radical socialism, as Mario Vargas Llosa says, but Ortega is coming close to being eternal.