Ortega launches a new hunt in Nicaragua: now against the musicians | International

Josúe Monroy with his band Monroy y Surmenage, in a concert in Managua, on April 22, 2009. Charles Herrera

A police contingent broke the gates and the roof of the house of the Nicaraguan singer-songwriter Josué Monroy this Tuesday. The officers entered the house and arrested the singer, who became one of the first artists linked to the critical music scene that has begun to be persecuted by the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. In less than 24 hours, three producers were arrested and another Italian singer based in the Central American country is going to be deported by the authorities.

The arrests have shocked the country because they are young, alternative and very popular artists, who since 2018 have criticized through their art the repression and human rights violations committed by police and paramilitaries at the service of Ortega and Murillo. The wave of arrests occurs less than a week before the fourth anniversary of the citizen rebellion, which was brutally repressed by the ruling party with such violence that 356 people were killed, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

Sources close to the musicians told EL PAÍS that on April 2, Josué Monroy gave a concert at the Alianza Francesa for the fifteenth anniversary of his band, called Monroy y Surmenage. More than forty musicians participated in the event, several of them critics of the Government and who have composed songs inspired by the fatal victims of the protests. That day, Josué Monroy performed a commemorative song for April 18, the day the citizen rebellion broke out in 2018. The song generated shouts of “Viva Nicaragua Libre” among the attendees, one of the slogans that the police state has crushed.

A week after the concert, officers broke into the singer-songwriter’s home in Managua. In parallel, the producers of the same event, Salvador Espinoza and Xóchitl Tapia, were arrested. Espinoza and Tapia are a couple and owners of SaXo Producciones. When the police arrived at his house located in the San Antonio district, in Managua, they were in front of his son, who was bathing in a pool. Espinoza was beaten by the officers, while his partner asked a neighbor to take care of the minor.

Espinoza is the son of Salvador Espinoza, deputy director of the Rubén Darío National Theater, an entity controlled by the government, under the influence of Vice President Rosario Murillo. Murillo has been a figure linked to culture in Nicaragua since the Sandinista revolution, whose influence has always been controversial and openly criticized by poets such as the late Ernesto Cardenal at the time.

The Government has tried with all repressive means to erase the commemoration of the protests, whose crimes continue in impunity. Six days ago, Murillo said that the April protests were “pure theater.” “How many scenarios were choreographed, built here, in that disastrous April that we all hate and that will never return,” said the first lady.

The persecution against the musicians began after a circular sent by the Police to bar owners, prohibiting them from holding concerts with “several bands” scheduled for the week of the anniversary of the protests, with the penalty of revocation of permits. Although relatives of the two producers say that they have been accused of “money laundering”, until now the Public Ministry has not issued a statement about the charges.

Leonardo Canales, producer of the group, was also arrested. The Antechamber. So far, the relatives of the detainees do not know of their whereabouts. Although they went on the night of Holy Tuesday to the headquarters of the Directorate of Judicial Assistance, better known as El Chipote, where political prisoners are held, the officers did not give them any information.

On the other hand, this Wednesday morning, the migration authorities notified the singer-songwriter Emilia Arienti (Ailime) that she will be deported within 48 hours. Arienti is Italian and based in Nicaragua. An immigration officer came to the artist’s house to notify her in person. A day before, Arienti published a new song on Youtube. One of her verses says: “Could it be that we can’t talk? The fear of hurting is stronger”. This Wednesday, some artists told EL PAÍS that their homes are being monitored with drones by the police.

Before 2018, many of these critical artists orbited in the musical promotion initiative of Juan Carlos Ortega Murillo, son of the presidential couple, who used his television channel Telenica Canal 8 (Tn8) as a platform. However, after the protests and repression, the artists openly broke with Juan Carlos, a rock lover who has his own band called Cycle. Some musicians believe that the arrests of their stage partners have “a certain degree” of revenge”.

more raids

The independent observatory Monitoring Blue and White referred to “an increase in repression related to the proximity of April 18 and 19.” “We have already registered several arrests, threats and raids by the National Police,” the agency said on Tuesday. Members of various opposition groups reported at least four raids against dissidents and relatives of protesters who were killed in 2018. In addition, the mother of the altar boy Sandor Dolmus, executed in the city of León, in the west of the country, announced his exile for the harassment.

The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) also reported that some 50 National Police officers, some in civilian clothes, raided the home of Darwin Potosme, a protester who died in the 2018 attacks, in the city of Masaya, one of the cradles of protests. There were 11 people in the house, including a child and an elderly relative.

“There were 30 minutes of raid and verbal threats by the police to the family,” said the agency. “Cenidh condemns this police abuse against the Potosme family and reminds the regime that it is the right of Nicaraguans to commemorate their dead relatives. We demand an end to the repression and respect for their physical and psychological integrity.”

